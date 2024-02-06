Have a rice day

We Americans like to commemorate things -- people, places, events, and even foods. Thus, among the more than 1500 items singled out on the National Day Calendar are many which relate to things to eat.

Some of these "holidays," like National Tater Tot Day, or National Grape Popsicle Day, or National Cheese Doodle Day, might seem trivial. But others recognize foods that surely deserve a day of their own. In fact, some might merit an entire month of celebration.

That's certainly the case with the food that is the subject of today's column. It's more than 100,000 varieties grow on every continent except Antarctica; it feeds more people than any other crop and has for thousands of years; and it can be the principal ingredient in a wide range of dishes from appetizers to desserts. No wonder this month is National Rice Month.

It's not surprising that rice has become one of the major staples on the planet, feeding half the world's population (every third person on earth eats rice every day) even though most of it is eaten within just 10 miles from where it is grown. Its yields are higher and more reliable than wheat; its moisture content is low enough that it can be stored for long periods, as long as ten years in fact; and it tastes good when coupled with almost any sauce or cooking liquid.

The origin of the cereal, for it is a cereal, is not completely clear. Some plant scientists speculate that all rice species have a common ancestor going back as far as 2 million years ago to the supercontinent Pangea before it broke up.