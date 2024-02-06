Have a casserole up your sleeve with these on-the-go recipes

I was visiting with one of my cousins over the weekend, and she is at that point in life with very busy children. Between her and her sister, they have seven children involved in extracurricular activities and are always on the go.
My cousin was telling me she needs to make a casserole or two per week to have on hand for quick meals and that would reheat easily.
I have looked through several recipes and chosen a few to share. Any of these can be made in advance and they would all reheat nicely in the microwave.
Enjoy all the flavors of deliciously rich and cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu in a easy pasta casserole.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray large casserole dish with cooking spray.
Prepare pasta, ham and chicken before making sauce. Pasta should be al dente to avoid overcooking when further baking in the casserole.
In a large stock pot, warm half and half and broth over low heat. Whisk in beaten egg, parsley, seasonings and mustard. Add cream cheese, whisking until melted. Add Swiss cheese, whisking until melted. Sauce will have lots of cheese pull.
Remove from heat and stir in ham and chicken. Fold in pasta. When well mixed, spoon into prepared large casserole dish. Combine 1/2 cup panko with melted butter. Sprinkle evenly over the top. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.
Shredded chicken, Velveeta, sour cream, and Rotel tomatoes come together to make the perfect simple dish that everyone loves.
In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add generous amount of salt and chicken breasts. Let boil until done (about 10 to 15 minutes). Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the chicken broth, and let chicken cool.
While chicken is boiling and cooling, prepare pasta and sauce.
Add pasta to a large pot of salted boiling water and cook just until al dente. Drain and rinse when finished. Set aside.
To prepare sauce, pour undrained tomatoes and greens chiles into a medium sauce pan over medium heat. Add broth. Cube the Velveeta cheese and add to tomatoes and broth. Stir until cheese melts. Do not let scorch. When cheese is melted, add sour cream, stirring constantly again. Add salt, peppers and garlic. Stir again. Remove from heat.
Shred cooled chicken and add to sauce. Return 1/2 of pasta to its pot. Pour sauce over pasta and toss in pot. Add rest of pasta and toss well again. Serve in pot or transfer to a large casserole dish to be served.
A savory dinner pie filled with meat, potatoes, and cheese. The perfect family comfort food.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a large skillet, brown the meat. While browning, add chopped green onions. Add salt, pepper, and garlic to season to taste. When browned, set aside to cool.
In a medium sauce pan, over low heat, slowly warm the cream. Add 1/4 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, and garlic. When the cream is warm, add the cheese 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until melted each time. When all of the cheese is completely melted, remove from heat and set aside.
Grease the bottom and sides of skillet. Line the bottom of the skillet with one of the premade crusts.
Fill the crust with the browned meat. Cover with the boiled potatoes. Pour cheese sauce over potatoes.
Place the second crust over the top of the pie. Seal the edges of the top and bottom crust together and crimp. Cut slits in the center of the pie to vent air while baking.
Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool 10 to 15 minutes before cutting and serving.
This easy recipe is full of shortcuts to make a delicious lasagna style casserole with white sauce. Layers of spinach, frozen cheese ravioli, Italian sausage, Alfredo sauce and cheese are baked to a golden, bubbly baked perfection in no time at all.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spread 1 to 2 spoonfuls of Alfredo sauce into bottom of a 13x9 baking dish or large casserole dish
Layer ravioli (close together, touching), 1 cup chopped spinach, 1/2 of the sausage. Drizzle Alfredo sauce over top. Sprinkle with cracker pepper. Repeat layers. Finish with a 3rd layer of ravioli. Cover with a thin layer of sauce. Top with cheese and more cracked black pepper.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes until edges are browned and bubbling.
Notes: For a spicy kick, add a pinch or two of red pepper.
Loads of cheese, seasoned ground beef and egg noodles layered with a creamy tomato mushroom sauce come together to make a quick and easy family meal.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
On the stove top, place noodles in a large pot to boil. When tender, remove from heat and drain in colander.
While the noodles are cooking, brown the ground beef with the diced onion, salt, pepper and garlic over medium heat. Drain and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, mix together tomato sauce and mushroom soup. Set aside.
In a 2.5 to 3 quart casserole dish, cover the bottom of the dish with half the noodles, then top with half the beef. Pour half the sauce over the beef and noodles. Cover the sauce with 4 cheese slices. Repeat.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the edges are bubbly.
Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
This delicious chicken and broccoli casserole recipe is a twist on chicken divan that came from a former boss. It's quick, satisfying comfort food.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using only 1-1/2 cups water.
In large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli and soup; transfer to a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Top with stuffing; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes longer.
Freeze option: Transfer individual portions of cooled casserole to freezer containers; freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Transfer to a microwave-safe dish and microwave, covered, on high until a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees, stirring occasionally and adding a little broth if necessary.
With seasoned box of long grain and wild rice, round buttery cracker topping, and a creamy sour cream and Parmesan cheese sauce, this is delicious comfort food.
Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare rice according to package instructions. Cook chicken. While rice and chicken are cooking, chop onion, celery and broccoli.
In a 10 to 12 inch cast iron skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion, carrots, celery, broccoli and garlic. Saute just until onion is translucent. Stir in flour to absorb butter and coat vegetables. Add broth. Stir until sauce is smooth. Add sour cream and stir until blended. Add Parmesan cheese. Stir until melted and well blended. Add salt and pepper.
Add chopped chicken to skillet. Mix well. Fold in rice. Top with crushed crackers. Drizzle 2 tablespoons melted butter over crackers. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until topping is golden brown and edges are bubbly.
Notes: This Chicken and Rice Casserole can easily be made ahead of time and/or frozen. If you want to do either, simply put chicken and rice mixture into a 13x9-inch casserole dish or baking pan then add the buttery cracker topping. Cover dish completely and refrigerate or freeze for later.
Use 2 to 3 cups of rotisserie chicken and quick cook rice to cut down on prep time.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, mix together onion, melted butter, broth, chicken and mushroom soups.
Add chiles (do not drain) and chopped chicken.
Cut tortillas into quarters. In a 4 quart casserole dish, layer tortillas, chicken filling, and cheese. Finish with plenty of cheese on top.
Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let sit 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Notes: Top with lettuce and tomato salad. Serve with sour cream and corn chips.
Layers of rich meat sauce, melted cheeses and delicious pasta make this homemade lasagna the perfect comfort food for family meals, holidays and special occasions.
Ricotta Cheese Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, brown ground beef and sausage together, adding in diced onions as the meat browns. Drain and return to skillet.
Turn down heat to low. Add in tomato paste, crushed tomatoes and combine with meat. Add Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper and let simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
While meat sauce is simmering, bring water to boil in large pot. Add lasagna pasta and cooked just until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. In a small bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the ricotta cheese filling and set aside.
To assemble, spoon about 1 cup meat sauce in bottom of a deep ungreased 13x9-inch dish. Layer 3 noodles lengthwise in dish over meat sauce. Layer 2 more noodles lengthwise over the seams between the 3 noodles. Spoon 1/2 of remaining meat sauce over noodles. Cover with 1/2 ricotta cheese mixture. Top with 1/2 of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat starting with noodles.
Bake in preheated oven uncovered for 25 minutes. Cover and continue to bake for another 25 minutes or until bubbly around edges. To make slicing easy, let cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Notes: For a spicy kick, add 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper to meat sauce.
Golden crescent rolls stuffed with a chicken and cream cheese mixture, topped with a creamy sauce and cheddar cheese.
Saute diced onion in a large pan with 2 tablespoons butter.
Remove from heat. Add cream cheese. Stir until melted and mixed well with onions. Add chicken and mix well again.
Spoon a generous tablespoon of chicken mixture onto the wide end of each crescent roll. Roll crescent roll towards point of roll and tuck in the sides.
Place stuffed rolls about 1/2-inch apart in a 13x9-inch baking dish. (This recipe usually requires 2 to 3 baking dishes.)
In a sauce pan or medium-low heat (or in the microwave) combine the cream of chicken soup, broth and milk. Heat just until well combined. Pour sauce over rolls until rolls are covered. Top with grated cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
Layers of seasoned beef, corn tostadas, enchilada sauce and melted cheese make a delicious Tex-Mex casserole the whole family will love.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, brown ground beef. While beef is browning, add diced onion, salt, pepper and garlic. Drain beef after browning.
In a large mixing bowl, combine enchilada sauce, mushroom soup and peppers. Mix until completely combined. Stir in ground beef.
Line the bottom of a large casserole dish with a single layer of tostadas. Top with 1/2 of the beef and sauce mixture. Then layer on 1/2 of the grated cheese. Complete another layer of tostadas, beef and cheese.
Bake for 30 minutes in preheated oven or until bubbly around the edges.
Notes: Delicious topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and diced jalapeÃ±os and served with tortilla chips.
Delicious pasta stuffed with an easy filling of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, punctuated with garlic, parsley and lemon.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large pot, bring water, olive oil and 2 teaspoons of salt to a boil. Add manicotti shells. Pot should be large enough to allow manicotti shells plenty of room to move while boiling. Boil for 6 minutes only. Gently remove pasta from pot with tongs or large spoon. Place in a single layer on wax paper. Do not drain in colander. Pasta should be al dente.
In a medium bowl, mix together Ricotta, 1-1/2 cups mozzarella, 1/4 cup parmesan and egg. Stir in parsley, lemon juice, salt, pepper and garlic. Spoon mixture into piping bag or large zip top bag and snip off the corner.
Spread 1/2 of pasta sauce in the bottom of a 13x9-inch or large casserole dish. Using the piping bag, fill each manicotti shell with cheese mixture and place side by side in casserole dish. Cover with rest of pasta sauce. Top with rest of cheese. Bake for 30-35 minutes.
Garnish with extra parsley before serving, if desired.
Notes: Instead of parsley, use fresh basil in the summer for a delicious dish that's perfect for dining al fresco.
To make this dish in advance, make the filling a day ahead or make the filling and stuff the pasta. Just cover tightly and refrigerate. Also bring your dish to room temperature before placing it in your preheated oven.
This cheesy meat and potatoes casserole is made better with the zestiness of Ranch salad dressing mixed right in the cheese sauce.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 13x9-inch baking dish with olive oil.
While oven is heating brown lean ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat. Add diced onion, bell pepper, salt, pepper and garlic while browning. Drain away any excess fat using a colander. Set aside.
In a medium sauce pan, warm the Half & Half on low heat. Stir in the Ranch dressing. While constantly stirring, slowly add the grated cheddar cheese. Stir until cheese is completely melted and completely incorporated into the cream. Set aside.
Using either a mandolin or a sharp knife, slice the potatoes into 1/2-inch thick medallions.
Line the bottom of the baking dish with potato medallions, allowing them to overlap slightly. Sprinkle with extra salt. Cover with 1/2 of the beef. Pour half the cheese sauce on top. Using the back of a spoon, massage the sauce a little to work it down into the beef. Repeat to create a second layer of beef and potatoes.
Top with a layer of overlapping potatoes, salt and the Colby Jack cheese. Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes to an hour until the edges are golden and bubbly.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
