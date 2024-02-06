Have a casserole up your sleeve with these on-the-go recipes

I was visiting with one of my cousins over the weekend, and she is at that point in life with very busy children. Between her and her sister, they have seven children involved in extracurricular activities and are always on the go.

My cousin was telling me she needs to make a casserole or two per week to have on hand for quick meals and that would reheat easily.

I have looked through several recipes and chosen a few to share. Any of these can be made in advance and they would all reheat nicely in the microwave.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Enjoy all the flavors of deliciously rich and cheesy Chicken Cordon Bleu in a easy pasta casserole.

3 to 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and diced or shredded

2 cups cubed ham

16 ounces penne pasta, cooked al dente

2-1/2 cups half and half

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 large egg, beaten

8 ounces cream cheese

2 cups grated Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper

Topping:

5 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs, packed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray large casserole dish with cooking spray.

Prepare pasta, ham and chicken before making sauce. Pasta should be al dente to avoid overcooking when further baking in the casserole.

In a large stock pot, warm half and half and broth over low heat. Whisk in beaten egg, parsley, seasonings and mustard. Add cream cheese, whisking until melted. Add Swiss cheese, whisking until melted. Sauce will have lots of cheese pull.

Remove from heat and stir in ham and chicken. Fold in pasta. When well mixed, spoon into prepared large casserole dish. Combine 1/2 cup panko with melted butter. Sprinkle evenly over the top. Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Rotel Chicken and Spaghetti

Shredded chicken, Velveeta, sour cream, and Rotel tomatoes come together to make the perfect simple dish that everyone loves.

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

16 ounces spaghetti

16 ounces Velveeta

2 (10 ounce) cans mild diced tomatoes and green chiles (like Rotel brand)

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 pinch red pepper flakes

Chopped parsley as garnish, optional

In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add generous amount of salt and chicken breasts. Let boil until done (about 10 to 15 minutes). Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the chicken broth, and let chicken cool.

While chicken is boiling and cooling, prepare pasta and sauce.

Add pasta to a large pot of salted boiling water and cook just until al dente. Drain and rinse when finished. Set aside.

To prepare sauce, pour undrained tomatoes and greens chiles into a medium sauce pan over medium heat. Add broth. Cube the Velveeta cheese and add to tomatoes and broth. Stir until cheese melts. Do not let scorch. When cheese is melted, add sour cream, stirring constantly again. Add salt, peppers and garlic. Stir again. Remove from heat.

Shred cooled chicken and add to sauce. Return 1/2 of pasta to its pot. Pour sauce over pasta and toss in pot. Add rest of pasta and toss well again. Serve in pot or transfer to a large casserole dish to be served.

Southern Cottage Pie

A savory dinner pie filled with meat, potatoes, and cheese. The perfect family comfort food.

2-1/4 pounds ground beef

1-1/2 pounds mini red potatoes, quartered, boiled until tender, and drained

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 pint cream

4 to 5 green onions, chopped

2 prepared pie crusts

Salt, pepper, and minced garlic

12 to 13-inch cast iron skillet

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a large skillet, brown the meat. While browning, add chopped green onions. Add salt, pepper, and garlic to season to taste. When browned, set aside to cool.

In a medium sauce pan, over low heat, slowly warm the cream. Add 1/4 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, and garlic. When the cream is warm, add the cheese 1/2 cup at a time, stirring until melted each time. When all of the cheese is completely melted, remove from heat and set aside.

Grease the bottom and sides of skillet. Line the bottom of the skillet with one of the premade crusts.

Fill the crust with the browned meat. Cover with the boiled potatoes. Pour cheese sauce over potatoes.

Place the second crust over the top of the pie. Seal the edges of the top and bottom crust together and crimp. Cut slits in the center of the pie to vent air while baking.

Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool 10 to 15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Easy White Ravioli Casserole

This easy recipe is full of shortcuts to make a delicious lasagna style casserole with white sauce. Layers of spinach, frozen cheese ravioli, Italian sausage, Alfredo sauce and cheese are baked to a golden, bubbly baked perfection in no time at all.

2 (25 ounce) bags cheese ravioli

1 (9.6 ounce) bag precooked sausage crumbles

2 cups baby spinach, chopped, packed

2 (15 ounce) jars Alfredo sauce

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Cracked black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread 1 to 2 spoonfuls of Alfredo sauce into bottom of a 13x9 baking dish or large casserole dish

Layer ravioli (close together, touching), 1 cup chopped spinach, 1/2 of the sausage. Drizzle Alfredo sauce over top. Sprinkle with cracker pepper. Repeat layers. Finish with a 3rd layer of ravioli. Cover with a thin layer of sauce. Top with cheese and more cracked black pepper.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes until edges are browned and bubbling.

Notes: For a spicy kick, add a pinch or two of red pepper.

Cheesy Beef Noodle Casserole

Loads of cheese, seasoned ground beef and egg noodles layered with a creamy tomato mushroom sauce come together to make a quick and easy family meal.

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion, diced

12 ounces wide egg noodles

8 slices American cheese

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

On the stove top, place noodles in a large pot to boil. When tender, remove from heat and drain in colander.

While the noodles are cooking, brown the ground beef with the diced onion, salt, pepper and garlic over medium heat. Drain and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together tomato sauce and mushroom soup. Set aside.

In a 2.5 to 3 quart casserole dish, cover the bottom of the dish with half the noodles, then top with half the beef. Pour half the sauce over the beef and noodles. Cover the sauce with 4 cheese slices. Repeat.

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the edges are bubbly.

Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Contest-Winning Broccoli Chicken Casserole

This delicious chicken and broccoli casserole recipe is a twist on chicken divan that came from a former boss. It's quick, satisfying comfort food.

1 package (6 ounces) chicken stuffing mix

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 cup frozen broccoli florets, thawed

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed broccoli cheese soup, undiluted

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using only 1-1/2 cups water.

In large bowl, combine chicken, broccoli and soup; transfer to a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Top with stuffing; sprinkle with cheese. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 10 to 15 minutes longer.

Freeze option: Transfer individual portions of cooled casserole to freezer containers; freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Transfer to a microwave-safe dish and microwave, covered, on high until a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees, stirring occasionally and adding a little broth if necessary.

Chicken and Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

With seasoned box of long grain and wild rice, round buttery cracker topping, and a creamy sour cream and Parmesan cheese sauce, this is delicious comfort food.

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and chopped

1 (6 ounce) box flavored wild rice (like Uncle Ben's Long Grain and Wild Rice Original Recipe)

5 tablespoons butter

2 cups chopped broccolini florets

1 cup shredded carrots

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup flour

16 ounces chicken broth

8 ounces sour cream

1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Topping:

36 round butter crackers, crushed

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Parsley, optional garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prepare rice according to package instructions. Cook chicken. While rice and chicken are cooking, chop onion, celery and broccoli.