Harvey and Bathsheba

David, like Harvey Weinstein, was an accomplished person: a warrior, imaged as charismatic, a character who is said to be "a man after God's own heart." (I Samuel 13:14). Yet we are told David was bored. In his idleness, he views something he wouldn't have had the chance to see if he'd been busy. Bathsheba, a beautiful naked woman. She's someone else's wife; Uriah's wife, one of David's soldiers. David abuses the normal boundaries that make life tolerable and pleasant for us all. He decides he must have Bathsheba -- and since he's the king, a man of immense power, he gets what he wants.

My friend and real estate colleague Jeff Martin is recently back from his latest mission trip to Tanzania, in east Africa. He tells me that Tanzanian men, when they happen upon a woman in a compromising situation (e.g., breastfeeding), they -- by custom -- look away. It's a boundary men do not cross. If Tanzanian males know they shouldn't see something, they choose not to view. What if King David, 1,000 years before Jesus, simply looked away when he happened upon the beautiful Bathsheba bathing? What if American men would simply look away? What if Harvey Weinstein had followed that Tanzanian example?

The argument we sometimes hear is, "I couldn't help myself. She was dressed so provocatively that ... ." You can finish the sentence without my help.

Consider the mindset. A.) A woman is physically appealing to me. B.) I'm married. C.) She's married. D.) I am unable to control myself. E.) I will use my power position to cajole said woman into a relationship. F.) If she hesitates, rebuffs or refuses, I will intimidate said woman with implied or explicit threats of retaliation, which can include loss of reputation, status and financial support.

This is the David and Bathsheba story in a nutshell.

This is allegedly what Harvey Weinstein has been doing for decades with dozens of Bathshebas.

I understand the danger of offering a simplistic solution to an age-old complex problem. This sort of abuse of power has been going on since time began. And yet, the boundaries are clear, men.

Just look away.