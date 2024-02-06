All sections
FeaturesSeptember 14, 2020

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months -- another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Just Born Quality Confections said it won't be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine's Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for Easter, PennLive.com reports...

Associated Press
Peeps are seen Feb. 13, 2013, at the Just Born Quality Confections factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Peeps are seen Feb. 13, 2013, at the Just Born Quality Confections factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months -- another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Born Quality Confections said it won't be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine's Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for Easter, PennLive.com reports.

Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.

"This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies," the company said.

For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children -- and adults -- use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.

Peeps move through the manufacturing process before they receive their eyes at the Just Born Quality Confections factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Peeps move through the manufacturing process before they receive their eyes at the Just Born Quality Confections factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.Matt Rourke ~ Associated Press, file

Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.

