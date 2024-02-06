Harry Potter exhibit marks 20th anniversary of first book

LONDON -- Harry Potter fans owe a debt of gratitude to Alice Newton.

Alice was 8 years old when her father, a Bloomsbury Publishing executive, brought home a new manuscript for her to read.

"The excitement in this book made me feel warm inside," she scrawled in a note to her dad. "I think it is probably one of the best books an 8/9 year old could read."

Based on this glowing review, Bloomsbury published "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," launching a literary juggernaut that brought magic to a generation of children.

Alice's penciled note is part of the British Library's new exhibition, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic." The show, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the publication of J.K. Rowling's first book, is an unabashed celebration of the stories and their antecedents.

Chinese Oracle bones, the oldest dateable items in the British Library's collection from 1192 B.C., are on display at the "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" exhibition at the British Library in London. Tim Ireland ~ Associated Press

"There are some rich historical traditions behind the magic in the Harry Potter stories, which J.K. Rowling was aware of," said Alexander Lock, one of the exhibit curators, who added he was impressed with Rowling's ability to layer information and offer depth. "They go into the stories and make them so rich."

The exhibit, which opens Friday, includes Rowling's outline for the book, her personal drawings of characters and a map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

It also looks at magic and the nature of belief, revealing many of the things Harry Potter fans thought were imaginary were based in fact or folklore. It includes rare books and manuscripts from around the world, together with cauldrons, broomsticks, crystal balls and potion manuals that offer insight into Rowling's inspiration and how the books came to be.

"I've taken liberties with folklore," Rowling says in a video that opens the show.