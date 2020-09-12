Hard work should be rewarded

Last weekend we celebrated Labor Day, and this weekend the NFL is beginning its regular season. In both we see capitalism highlighted. Many of us get a day off from our jobs on Labor Day. The idea is that workers have earned a day to be honored. While many people today are complaining about income inequality, no one seems to mind it in sports. We hear how high-performing athletes need to "get paid." Terms like "compensation," "hard work," and "earn" are thrown around as contracts are being negotiated.

A recent study by George Barna, indicates that 98% of people who favor socialism reject a biblical worldview. To simplify, most who believe income should be distributed equally regardless of talent or effort, do not agree with biblical principles about work that we glean from reading the Bible.

I have heard some Christians complain that having to work is the result of sin entering the world when Adam and Eve gave into temptation and ate the forbidden fruit. A closer look at Scripture reveals that, "The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it." (Genesis 2:15). In other words, before the Fall, God created Adam and put him to work. Life is harder because of sin, but we were created to work.

Socialism, as I have discussed previously, goes against biblical teaching. Proverbs 13:4 says, "The soul of a sluggard craves and gets nothing while the soul of the diligent is richly supplied." It is true that we are commanded to help the poor and those unable to work, but Scripture does not command us to help the lazy. We are admonished in 1 Timothy 5:8, "But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever." Proverbs 6:10-11 describes the lazy, "A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest, and poverty will come upon you like a robber, and want like an armed man."