FeaturesJanuary 7, 2023

Happy New Year!

The work of a woodpecker or two sends a message from the trunk of an old dead snag. They had chipped away on the tree hoping to find woodworms, ants or beetles to eat and inadvertently created a face. More likely than not a pileated woodpecker knocked away bark and chipped out the hole that looks like the mouth of a human-like face. It seems to be yelling "happy new year!" in the best way nature can...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The work of a woodpecker or two sends a message from the trunk of an old dead snag. They had chipped away on the tree hoping to find woodworms, ants or beetles to eat and inadvertently created a face.

More likely than not a pileated woodpecker knocked away bark and chipped out the hole that looks like the mouth of a human-like face. It seems to be yelling "happy new year!" in the best way nature can.

Those of you who have come to look forward to my nature feature over the past several years know that I love all aspects of Southeast Missouri nature. Thank you one and all, young and old, home bound or on the run for keeping up with me. Nature is wonderful. Nature is awesome in thousands of ways. God bless you all! Happy new year!!

Column
