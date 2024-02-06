Happy Mother's Day... from afar

Second, the Ten Commandments tell us to, "Honor your father and mother." The word "honor" describes a sense of heaviness. To honor is more than showing respect. To honor is to feel the weight that the one whom you are honoring has had upon you. To honor another is to say this person matters to me.

Finally, God has gifted all men and women in all places and at all times with family. Yes, family dynamics are tricky. Yes, families struggle. But they struggle together. Leo Tolstoy is often quoted from his novel Anna Karenina, "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." Every family is unique.

Understand that honoring your father and mother is the only command with a time line. There will be a day when you want to honor your mom, and she will not be there. A day when you want to celebrate her, but you can only do so without her. If we have learned anything from our experiments with physical distancing, we have discovered how much we need each other. Take time this Mother's Day, even if from afar, to reach out to your mom and let her know how much you care.