It has been my privilege to teach a number of international undergraduates at Southeast Missouri State University the last eight years. I've had in my classes students from Latvia, South Korea, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, China and the Philippines. I'm appreciative of their efforts to speak and write in English, the only language in which I have any degree of fluency. One of my students told me the sheer number of idioms in regular usage make understanding English difficult at times.

An idiom is an expression having a meaning not deducible from the actual words. For example: "It's raining cats and dogs." If you've just read that sentence and it has been your experience to grow up on these shores, you know exactly what that collection of words means. But the idiom doesn't make any sense, really.

In the spirit of colorful idioms, I will use another, dear reader, and apply it to my chosen topic in this column.

To wit: I'm not sure why people vent their spleens (read: show anger) about employing the phrase "Happy Holidays" in conversation.

The following is a post I've seen more than once in my Facebook news feed this season:

"Don't wish me 'Happy Holidays!' It's 'Merry Christmas,' darn it!"