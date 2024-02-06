All sections
October 28, 2023

Happy Halloween!

I took this photo a few weeks ago and saved it for Halloween. It might not make the newspaper on the exact date, but it will be close enough. This is an arrowhead spider. It is most often found in the woods. It makes a web by attaching its silken threads to at least three points and creating an orb web by going around and around. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I took this photo a few weeks ago and saved it for Halloween. It might not make the newspaper on the exact date, but it will be close enough.

This is an arrowhead spider. It is most often found in the woods. It makes a web by attaching its silken threads to at least three points and creating an orb web by going around and around. The web is purposely made to hang across open spaces in the woods such as deer trails. Small insects get caught in the arrowhead spider's web and become food for the spider.

Unsuspecting people who walk in the autumn woods may walk a bit too fast and find the arrowhead spider web suddenly smack in their face. A good way to avoid this situation is to carry a short tree limb and swirl it slowly in front of you as you walk in the woods.

