Happy Halloween!

You have probably heard that "it's a dog-eat-dog world," but in this case it is a spider-eat-spider world. And for Halloween what more could you want?

I took this photo in July of this year. The black spider is called a jumping spider. There are more than 6,000 known species of jumping spiders on Earth. Fossilized remains of jumping spiders have been found embedded in amber from 50 million years ago.