FeaturesOctober 29, 2022

Happy Halloween!

You have probably heard that "it's a dog-eat-dog world," but in this case it is a spider-eat-spider world. And for Halloween what more could you want? I took this photo in July of this year. The black spider is called a jumping spider. There are more than 6,000 known species of jumping spiders on Earth. Fossilized remains of jumping spiders have been found embedded in amber from 50 million years ago...

story image illustation

You have probably heard that "it's a dog-eat-dog world," but in this case it is a spider-eat-spider world. And for Halloween what more could you want?

I took this photo in July of this year. The black spider is called a jumping spider. There are more than 6,000 known species of jumping spiders on Earth. Fossilized remains of jumping spiders have been found embedded in amber from 50 million years ago.

The brown spider appears to me to be an orb-weaver spider. There are about 3,000 known species of orb-weavers on Earth. According to science, fossilized remains of orb-weaver spiders have been found in amber dating to about 140 million years ago.

Halloween has been celebrated in one form or another beginning somewhere in Europe around 600 A.D,, and children began "trick-or-treating" in the United States during the early 1900s.

Community
