Happiness is not built on the absence of suffering

Happiness is a subject of which much has been written, yet most, maintain their individuality concerning what constitutes their state of happiness. Some of the most frequent answers to the query of what would make someone happy might be, "If I had a better house, or just owned a home, if my child would get chosen for the school basketball team, if I were prettier or more handsome, or if I had more friends, I would be happy." Other things such has, "if my husband could only recover from his illness, I lived somewhere else, or if I could retire, I would be happy. Both Christians, and those that claim no religion, can want the same, but the importance they play in our lives can be different.

Jesus, attached a distinctively uncommon meaning for what brings true happiness. Although new cars, a home and other attractive items aren't forbidden, the determining factor is that our possessions and desires do not claim the prime place in our lives. They are to be additions to righteous values of God, family, love, and doing good. Jesus says it best through the Beatitudes where the focus is on love and brings true happiness. This season of Lent is the perfect opportunity to come aside and meditate on the meanings of the Beatitudes.

I have always been in awe as I read the Beatitudes. Rather than recommend the worldly definitions of what brings happiness, Jesus taught a different philosophy concerning the key to true contentment -- one of which everyone can relate. So what are the Beatitudes? "They are eight simply stated, yet profound guidelines, that Jesus revealed to His followers during His Sermon on the Mount" www.catholicfaithstore.com . The principles that we should live by painted a picture of what the people of God should look like inside -- morally and spiritually. They are a roadmap telling us how to find the most happiness and bliss, both within this world and in heaven. However the precepts that were taught in the Beatitudes are unlike those that the world pushes. Rather than believing that genuine happiness is found in the ownership of possessions, being considered successful in the eyes of the world, and having fun, Jesus's key to happiness follows a different path. It is the path toward hope in the middle of tribulation. The Beatitudes are difficult to understand because they are the opposite of what we see, hear and perform each day and night as we strive to be happy. The Sermon on the Mount can be found in the Bible, Matthew 5:3-12.

As human beings, we avoid suffering whenever it's possible, yet within the Beatitudes, we are asked to suffer persecution, go out of our way to avoid strife, work towards peace, and never judge others, regardless of the situation. As I ventured farther into investigating the principles that Jesus revealed that day on the mountain, I noticed that He promised that they would be happy if they followed His map. Jesus also made a promise at the end of each qualification for gaining the Kingdom of heaven. The culture was upset because the words did not match their vision of how they needed to live. What Jesus talked about, seemed to be aimed more at the downtrodden, those that needed comfort, support and help. How do we stand on those issues as we navigate through the world today?

"Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are they who mourn for they shall be comforted.