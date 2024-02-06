Happiness is having a clear conscience

By Ellen Shuck

"Keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander" (Peter 3:16).

Do you believe we have a conscience? And if so, do we allow it to guide us? There are many individual definitions of what conscience means.

John MacArthur, a writer, offers his view on the subject: "The conscience is a built-in warning system that signals us when something we have done is wrong. The conscience is to our soul what pain sensors are to our bodies. It inflicts distress, in the form of guilt, whenever we violate what our hearts tell us is right."

It seems, quite often nowadays, we hear less and less about our conscience. Various faiths, however, regularly encourage their members to examine their consciences frequently. Some people have the tendency to believe anything is alright if it feels good. Some believe there's no such thing as a conscience. They can't understand those pangs of guilt. Rather, when those uncomfortable and disturbing thoughts appear within, they explain them away. Those feelings of unhappiness and unrest can manifest themselves in the form of depression and anxiety. Feelings of self-worth disappear and one's sense of stability and happiness vanish. If one feels they have hurt someone they love and shoves it under a rug and pretends it doesn't exist, they won't find peace -- anywhere.

"The Twelve Steps," a tool of Alcoholics Anonymous, attempts to teach responsibility for one's actions and making amends for the wrong committed. We can all learn from those principles.