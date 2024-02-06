Happiness is built on the little things

By Ellen Shuck
I flung open my bedroom curtains to see if it was sunny or rainy outside. We had received much rain recently. Immediately the warmth and beauty of the sun warmed my skin, as my eyes feasted on the bright horizon. "We have had enough rain for a while," I thought.
I dressed in a colorful, blue, lightweight pant suit. The awe of the cheerful atmosphere took over my mood. It made me happy to be a part of the magic. Life is so changeable and interesting.
The weather patterns alone provide daily entertainment. I felt I was in paradise as I looked at the neighboring trees and daring, lush grass covering the ground, finally. All the rain had provided moisture for plants, and they were plentiful.
I felt happy just being in the midst of all the natural beauty.
Yet I hadn't inherited a million dollars, bought anything new, or been presented with any honors. What I had was better. I had the time that morning to enjoy the outside scenery, eat a meal without pain and make plans for the day.
I felt relaxed, and life was full of promise. I could think anything I chose and make my happiness bloom bountifully.
I could do whatever I wanted that day. I had few pressures, and the freedom to float on the waves of my own doing. I didn't need others to show me the way to be happy. I could feel however I chose.
Nothing big had happened, just the joy I found when I truly opened my eyes and inhaled what I had so often taken for granted.
This was genuinely "the day the Lord had made," and I intended to "rejoice and be glad in it" (Psalm 18:24).
I counted my blessings.
I thought of an elderly relative. She called one afternoon, which she seldom did.
"What are you doing?" I asked. She seemed more chipper and happy than usual.
Haley seemed overly positive. She lives alone and feels left out much of the time. Her children are deceased, and she has but one granddaughter on whom to lavish her love.
"I've got some good news to share," she said. Haley went on to tell me she was attending a ring ceremony with her granddaughter and son-in-law that night. They possibly would have dinner out, too. Her granddaughter was receiving her senior class ring.
Haley was overjoyed that she had been invited. Such a little thing for many, who have too many events in which to participate already.
But the invitation meant the world to Haley. She spent hours planning what she would wear and tossing the meaning of the invitation around in her thoughts. She must be loved, after all, Haley concluded. There was still a place left for her in the world. She was wanted and needed. Her spirits soared.
The small gesture meant a continuation to Haley's happiness. She is 90 years of age and lives in her own house, and Haley constantly seems to grasp any small bit of joy she can. She takes her son-in-law and granddaughter out to eat on most holidays. It's a small price to pay for a few minutes or hours with those she loves.
She doesn't wait for others to bring happiness to her, even with her advanced age and the challenges that accompany it. She's an inspiration, indeed.
My little dog, a pug, brings much happiness to me. Her show of love when I enter the door and constantly following me around the house provide great companionship. Her little curly tail wags with unmatched fervor.
It seems the big events and honors last for only a brief time, while the little things in life can assure one of never-ending happiness. Just open your eyes and all your senses and "smell the roses."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.