Happiness is built on the little things

By Ellen Shuck

I flung open my bedroom curtains to see if it was sunny or rainy outside. We had received much rain recently. Immediately the warmth and beauty of the sun warmed my skin, as my eyes feasted on the bright horizon. "We have had enough rain for a while," I thought.

I dressed in a colorful, blue, lightweight pant suit. The awe of the cheerful atmosphere took over my mood. It made me happy to be a part of the magic. Life is so changeable and interesting.

The weather patterns alone provide daily entertainment. I felt I was in paradise as I looked at the neighboring trees and daring, lush grass covering the ground, finally. All the rain had provided moisture for plants, and they were plentiful.

I felt happy just being in the midst of all the natural beauty.

Yet I hadn't inherited a million dollars, bought anything new, or been presented with any honors. What I had was better. I had the time that morning to enjoy the outside scenery, eat a meal without pain and make plans for the day.

I felt relaxed, and life was full of promise. I could think anything I chose and make my happiness bloom bountifully.

I could do whatever I wanted that day. I had few pressures, and the freedom to float on the waves of my own doing. I didn't need others to show me the way to be happy. I could feel however I chose.

Nothing big had happened, just the joy I found when I truly opened my eyes and inhaled what I had so often taken for granted.

This was genuinely "the day the Lord had made," and I intended to "rejoice and be glad in it" (Psalm 18:24).