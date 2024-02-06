Hannah sacrificed as a mother does

Looking at the Bible through the lens of Mother's Day brings several women into the spotlight. Women such as Eunice instilled the gospel into her son, Timothy, Paul's protege in ministry. Women such as Elizabeth, whose son, John the baptizer, prepared the way for the Lord. Women such as Mary, the mother of Jesus, experience the joy and agony of her son's ministry. The woman Hannah also comes to mind. A woman who knew sorrow sought the Lord and fulfilled her vows to Him.

We meet Hannah in 1 Samuel. She is married to a man named Elkanah, who loved her, but Hannah was childless. Elkanah also had a second wife named Peninnah, who had many children. The Bible tells us that Peninnah provoked and irritated Hannah looking upon her as her rival. You cannot help but read 1 Samuel 1 and be moved to Hannah's desperate desire for a child. Hannah, however, despite the ridicule she receives and the heartbreak of her empty womb, demonstrates tremendous faith.

Many women can parallel Hannah's grief. A womb that was never opened. A child who was never born. A child departed this world. Hannah highlights how grief can be overwhelming and all-consuming. Her state was ridiculed by Peninnah and misunderstood by the temple priest. Hannah turned to the Lord in hopes knowing He would intervene, knowing He was the only one who understood her heart.