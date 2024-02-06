Hannah sacrificed as a mother does

Looking at the Bible through the lens of Mother's Day brings several women into the spotlight. Women such as Eunice instilled the gospel into her son, Timothy, Paul's protege in ministry. Women such as Elizabeth, whose son, John the baptizer, prepared the way for the Lord. Women such as Mary, the mother of Jesus, experience the joy and agony of her son's ministry. The woman Hannah also comes to mind. A woman who knew sorrow sought the Lord and fulfilled her vows to Him.
We meet Hannah in 1 Samuel. She is married to a man named Elkanah, who loved her, but Hannah was childless. Elkanah also had a second wife named Peninnah, who had many children. The Bible tells us that Peninnah provoked and irritated Hannah looking upon her as her rival. You cannot help but read 1 Samuel 1 and be moved to Hannah's desperate desire for a child. Hannah, however, despite the ridicule she receives and the heartbreak of her empty womb, demonstrates tremendous faith.
Many women can parallel Hannah's grief. A womb that was never opened. A child who was never born. A child departed this world. Hannah highlights how grief can be overwhelming and all-consuming. Her state was ridiculed by Peninnah and misunderstood by the temple priest. Hannah turned to the Lord in hopes knowing He would intervene, knowing He was the only one who understood her heart.
Whether you share in Hannah's sorrow or one who is overwhelmed by the rebellious choices of your children, the Lord sees and knows your heart. In her sorrow, Hannah turned to the only one who could miraculously intervene. She wept, prayed and vowed to the Lord for a child. A child she would, in turn, dedicate to the Lord.
The Lord does intervene. She does conceive and returns the child when he is weaned to be raised in the temple. Fulfilling this vow must have cost her more than she expected.
Not all stories end as Hannah's. Yet she models a great woman of faith who looked beyond her grief, beyond being ridiculed and misunderstood by the priest. Hannah draws us beyond our sorrow, beyond our grief, beyond feelings of isolation and misunderstood to look to the Lord. He will always answer as He knows best.
