Hankins receives scholarship

BENTON, Mo. -- Morgan Rae Hankins, graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School Class of 2022, is the recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. She is the daughter of Scott and Jill Hankins of Benton and will begin her studies this fall at Freedman-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, to study nursing. This is the 16th year the $4,000 scholarship has been awarded to a graduating senior of a Scott County public high school who plans to become a registered nurse...