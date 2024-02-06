Handpicked recipes from the 'Blue Willow Inn' cookbook

Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I enjoy reading cookbooks. I always have several on the end tables where I do my reading, and there are almost always several scattered around the kitchen area.
I have wanted the "Blue Willow Inn" cookbook for several years, but swore off buying cookbooks many years ago. This week a kind gentleman brought several cookbooks into where I work to see if I wanted them. Low and behold, there was the "Blue Willow Inn" right on top -- I could hardly contain my excitement.
The Blue Willow Inn is located in the heart of the historic district of Social Circle, Georgia. It is not an understatement to say that the Blue Willow Inn is truly one of the South's top restaurants and possibly the best restaurant in the South with its traditional southern cooking.
With a simple nod, many years ago, famed Atlanta Constitution columnist the late Lewis Grizzard pointed a neon sign straight toward the all-you-can-eat buffet bar at the Blue Willow Inn with his highest review possible, and he turned the sleepy town and a couple's dream into one of the most traveled-to destinations in the South.
Can't get there? I have shared many recipes from the cookbook here with you today. If you don't go online to finish reading this column, you will miss all of the amazing dessert recipes near the end of this column.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix all the ingredients and then pour into a sprayed baking dish.
Bake until bubbly, approximately 20 to 25 minutes Serve with assorted crackers.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Saute the onions and celery in a small skillet.
In a large mixing bowl combine the onion, celery, corn bread crumbs, beaten eggs, hard boiled eggs, chopped giblets and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Add chicken broth and cream of chicken soup and mix well. Pour into a greased baking dish. bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.
In a medium saucepan on medium heat combine chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, eggs, and chicken giblets. Bring to a boil.
Dissolve the corn starch in the cold water. Gradually stir the cornstarch mix into the gravy mix to the desired thickness.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, cook the squash until done, but firm. Saute the onion in the bacon grease. In a mixing bowl combine the onion and bacon grease, salt, soup, sour cream, butter, eggs, bacon 1/4 cup of cheese. Mix together. Add the squash and 1 1/2 cups of cracker crumbs. Mix gently. Do not mash the squash. Pour into a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole or baking dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining 1/2 cup cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup cheese. Return to the oven and brown the cracker crumbs and melt the cheese.
A simple chicken dish full of flavor. This is the way Chef Dominick gives out the recipe:
Use a baking dish, butter the bottom of the dish. Place thinly sliced tomatoes on bottom, sprinkle parmesan cheese all over, garlic powder and salt and pepper on top.
Layer chicken tenders on top and layer two times more beginning with tomatoes, parmesan, garlic powder and salt and pepper, chicken tenders, etc.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Take out of oven and sprinkle more parmesan all over and bake another five minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375.
In a saucepan heat the water over medium heat. Melt the butter in the water. Put the breadcrumbs in a large mixing bowl. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir the mixture into the breadcrumbs. Add the egg and sausage to the breadcrumb mixture and blend thoroughly.
Place in the refrigerator and chill for one hour.
Remove from the refrigerator and shape into balls the size of walnuts. Cut the bacon strips into thirds and wrap the sausage balls with the bacon, securing the bacon with a toothpick.
Place the roll-ups on a cookie sheet with sides. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, turning once. Drain on paper towels prior to serving. Serve hot.
Cover the bottom of a large skillet with olive oil. Saute onion over medium heat until tender. Remove the onion and set aside.
Use a meat mallet to tenderize the steaks. Combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Dredge the tenderized steaks in the flour. Fry each side of each steak in the oil in the skillet four to five minutes over medium heat. Add more oil if needed.
Remove each steak to drain on paper towels. Add cream of mushroom soup and water to the skillet, and cook over medium heat, stirring often.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cooked steaks in a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Cover with onions and gravy. Cover the dish with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
Combine the chicken and the 2 quarts water in a stockpot. Cook over medium high heat until done, about one hour. Remove the chicken from the pot, reserving the broth. Cool the chicken in cold water. Remove the bones, skin and fat. Cut chicken meat into bite sized pieces.
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Cut in the shortening until mixture is coarse. Add the 1/4 cup water and mix well with your hands. Bring the chicken broth back to a slow boil. With floured hands, pinch small quarter sized piece of flour and drop them into the simmering chicken broth. Gently stir after adding several pinches. Repeat until all the dumpling mix is used. Stir gently. Add the butter and black pepper. Simmer eight to 10 minutes. Slowly stir in the chicken meat. Serve in soup bowls.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Place the potatoes in a large pot, and cover with water by at least 2-inches. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to a simmer. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are very tender. Drain.
Transfer the potatoes to a large mixing bowl, and mash them.
When the lumps are removed, add the cream cheese in small pieces and then the softened butter. Beat well until the cream cheese and the butter are both melted and mixed into the mashed potatoes.
Mix in the sour cream.
In another bowl, combine the eggs, onion and milk. Stir. Add the milk mixture to the potato mixture, and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Beat well until light and fluffy.
Place the potatoes in a greased round casserole dish, and refrigerate several hours or overnight. (The potatoes can be frozen at this point and later baked after thawing.)
Bake for 45 minutes or until lightly browned on top.
Cut 6 of the eggs in half lengthwise. Carefully remove yolks.
In a medium bowl, combine yolks with the remaining whole egg, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, lemon juice, optional jalapeno peppers, salt, and pepper. Mash well with a fork, until smooth.
Using a small spoon, gently fill egg whites with yolk mixture. Dust with paprika, and garnish each with 1/2 olive. Serve chilled.
Pull the leaves of the collards from the stems. Discard the stems (small stems may be cooked with leaves). Coarsely chop or tear the collards. Wash thoroughly in cold water and drain. In a large saucepan, combine the collard greens, bacon grease, sugar, fatback or ham hock, salt, pepper, baking soda and water. Bring to a boil. Cook at a slow boil for two hours or until tender.
Mix sugar and flour in mixing bowl; add the pineapple and cheddar cheese. Mix thoroughly.
Pour into greased 2-quart pan. Crush crackers and add melted butter to them. Pour this mixture over the pineapple and cheese mixture. Bake at 350ÂºF for 30 minutes or until golden brown, or you may broil to crisp the top faster.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a saucepan over medium heat, cook macaroni according to directions adding the oil or shortening to the water. Do not overcook.
Drain and in a large bowl, combine macaroni, 3/4 cup cheddar, Cheez Whiz, milk, eggs, mayonnaise, mustard and salt and pepper to taste.
Mix well and pour into a ungreased 9x12-inch casserole dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. remove from oven and top with remaining cheese, return to oven to melt.
This has to be the easiest and best recipe for drop biscuits you'll ever make. This recipe is in The Blue Willow Inn Bible of Southern Cooking. It is a great recipe book and a good read as well, very entertaining.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients except pecans. Blend well but don't over mix or they will be tough.
Drop by the heaping tablespoon full onto a greased cookie sheet.
Top with pecans if desired.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 5 min. before removing from pan.
Note: If you do not have self rising flour you can make your own by combining 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and two cups all purpose flour.
In a bowl mix together the eggs and buttermilk. Whisk in the 1 tablespoon flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Soak the tomatoes slices in this liquid. Whisk together the remaining flour, salt and pepper.
Heat about 1-inch oil to 350 degrees in heavy skillet.
Dredge tomato slices one at a time in the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess. Fry the slices in the hot oil and do not crowd. Slices should not overlap as they cook. Fry each side until it begins to turn brown. Turn in the oil and fry until golden brown and crisp.
Drain on a paper towel. Salt to taste. Serve with tomato chutney.
Cook and drain broccoli.
Mix together all ingredients except cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup grated cheese.
Pour into buttered casserole dish.
Top with cracker crumbs and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly.
Add remaining cheese and return to oven until melted.
This very rich recipe can be lightened up by using fat free soup, reduced fat crescent rolls, low fat cheese and mayonnaise.
Note: You can use low-fat sour cream for half the mayo. I have made it both ways and like the sour cream/mayo blend the best
For The Topping:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Put the chopped onion and celery into a bowl and microwave on high for 2 minutes.
In a medium-size saucepan over medium heat, combine the onion, celery, water chestnuts, mushroom soup and mayonnaise. Cook this mixture until bubbly all the way through. This will blend the flavors.
Add the chicken and pour into a 9x13-inch casserole dish lightly sprayed with cooking spray.
For the topping: unfold the crescent rolls and lay on top of the casserole. Sprinkle with the shredded Swiss and then with the almonds. Melt the butter and drizzle on top.
Bake for 25 minutes, or until browned and bubbly. Allow to rest for a few minutes before cutting to serve.
Makes 10 to 12 servings.
"Deluxe desserts are fine, but some of the best country classics are edible simplicity.
Buttermilk pie is as basic as can be, and while it is possible for one's head to be turned at the buffet table by more elaborate confections, it would be a grievous error to neglect this perfect pastry." -- Blue Willow Inn
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the eggs, sugar, flour and butter in a mixing bowl and beat with hand mixer
until smooth. Add the buttermilk, vanilla and lemon juice and beat about one minute more. Pout mixture into an unbaked pie shell. Sprinkle with nutmeg.
Bake for 50 minutes until filling is set.
Serve warm or cold.
Mix cream cheese and peanut butter together. Fold in 12 ounces of cool whip. Pour into pie shells and chill for several hours. Top with Cool Whip. Serve and enjoy.
Simple, elegant and delicious!
Grease and sprinkle with sugar three cake pans. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
For the cake, in a large mixing bowl beat the shortening, peanut butter, and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.
In a separate bowl combine the flour with the baking soda, and add to the mixture alternately with the buttermilk, beating after each addition. Add the vanilla and mix well.
Pour the batter into the prepared pans. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and after the cakes have cooled for five to 10 minutes, remove them from the pans to a cooling rack.
In a large mixing bowl beat together the butter, powdered sugar, peanut butter, and vanilla extract, adding just enough milk to make a creamy, spreadable frosting. Frost the layers as you add them one on top of the other and then frost the sides and top of the cake.
Cover the bottom of a clear glass bowl with refrigerated whipped topping. Add about 1/2 of the Oreo cookie crumbs, spreading them evenly over the topping. Add the cherry pie filling. Add another layer of topping and a layer of cookie crumbs. Add one more layer of topping and the last of the cookie crumbs. Top with whole Oreos. Refrigerate two to three hours to allow flavors to harmonize, serve chilled.
Preheat oven to 350.
In a bowl, coarsely mix the 2/3 cup sugar, self rising flour, and 1/4 cup melted butter. Sprinkle about 1/3 of this mixture on the bottom of a baking dish. Add the peaches and juice. Top peaches with remaining flour mixture. Sprinkle the top with 2 tablespoons sugar and the remaining 1/4 cup melted butter.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until brown and bubbly. Serve hot.
Note: If the juices from the peach can do not cover the peaches, add a small amount of water just to cover the peaches. Too little liquid will make it dry and too much liquid will make it soupy.
Mix by hand with a spoon, the butter, yellow cake mix, chopped pecans and 1 egg.
Mix well. Press by hand into an ungreased 8-inch-by-11-inch baking pan. Use ice water to chill your hands for easier handling.
Combine the softened cream cheese and 2 slightly beaten eggs. Add powdered sugar and mix. Mixture should be slightly lumpy.
Spoon over cake mixture and spread evenly.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes until golden brown.
Cool for at least one hour then cut into small squares. Plate and dust with powdered sugar for serving, if desired.
In a saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt. Gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir till thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat and cook and stir two more minutes. Remove from heat.
Beat yolks slightly and slowly stir in one cup of the hot mixture. Return this mixture to the saucepan and bring to slow boil. Cook and stir two more minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter, vanilla and one cup of coconut. Pour into baked pie crust and immediately top with beaten egg whites. Sprinkle remaining coconut on top and brown in oven. Refrigerate.
Mix all ingredients except blueberries. Place blueberries in a greased baking dish. Pour mixture over blueberries. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes.
Serve warm, and even extra special served with good quality ice cream.
"There are, sad to say, many parts of America where pudding is a nearly-forgotten dessert. But in the South, where cooking tradition is more valued than cooking trends, pudding still remains a necessary sweet. Banana pudding is especially favored in the South, where it is always made with vanilla wafers and served either swirled with meringue or crowned with whipped topping, as in this Blue Willow recipe."
In a saucepan, combine the flour, sugar, salt, and eggs. Add the milk a little at a time, stirring until smooth. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, until thickened. Cool thoroughly with a piece of plastic wrap put directly on the top of the custard so it doesn't form a skin.
Line the bottom of a casserole dish with vanilla wafers, then bananas and a layer of pudding. Repeat until dish is 2/3 full. Cover with pudding. Top with whipped topping.
Refrigerate any leftovers.
Preheat oven to 350.
In large bowl combine eggs, corn syrup and maple syrup, sugar, margarine and vanilla and lemon extracts, stir until well blended.
Add pecans, stir enough to spread them evenly. Pour into the piecrust, bake for 50 to 55 minutes.
When cool, garnish with whipped cream or whipped topping. Or it can be served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cream the butter and sugar. Add the beaten eggs (egg whites are optional).
Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Add the flour mixture to the butter/ sugar/egg mixture alternately with the milk (start with the flour and end with flour).
Makes three (thicker) 9-inch layers or four (thinner) 9-inch layers.
Bake the cake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. While the cake is baking, make the 7-minute icing below.
Cook the egg whites, sugar, corn syrup, coconut milk and salt in a double boiler for 7 minutes, beating with a hand mixer until peaks begin to drop off spoon. Remove from the heat and add the vanilla. Spread the icing between the layers and on the sides. Don't forget to sprinkle freshly grated coconut all over as you go. Makes one cake.
Until next time, happy cooking.
