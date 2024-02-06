Handpicked recipes from the 'Blue Willow Inn' cookbook

Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I enjoy reading cookbooks. I always have several on the end tables where I do my reading, and there are almost always several scattered around the kitchen area.

I have wanted the "Blue Willow Inn" cookbook for several years, but swore off buying cookbooks many years ago. This week a kind gentleman brought several cookbooks into where I work to see if I wanted them. Low and behold, there was the "Blue Willow Inn" right on top -- I could hardly contain my excitement.

The Blue Willow Inn is located in the heart of the historic district of Social Circle, Georgia. It is not an understatement to say that the Blue Willow Inn is truly one of the South's top restaurants and possibly the best restaurant in the South with its traditional southern cooking.

With a simple nod, many years ago, famed Atlanta Constitution columnist the late Lewis Grizzard pointed a neon sign straight toward the all-you-can-eat buffet bar at the Blue Willow Inn with his highest review possible, and he turned the sleepy town and a couple's dream into one of the most traveled-to destinations in the South.

Can't get there? I have shared many recipes from the cookbook here with you today. If you don't go online to finish reading this column, you will miss all of the amazing dessert recipes near the end of this column.

The Blue Willow Inn's Vidalia Onion Dip

2 large Vidalia onions, chopped

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

1â„2 cup mayonnaise

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix all the ingredients and then pour into a sprayed baking dish.

Bake until bubbly, approximately 20 to 25 minutes Serve with assorted crackers.

Blue Willow Inn Corn Bread Dressing

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup butter or margarine

4 cups corn bread crumbs

2 cups biscuit crumbs

4 eggs, lightly beaten

2 hard boiled eggs chopped

1/2 cup chopped chicken or turkey giblets

1 teaspoon sage

Salt and pepper

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup condensed cream of chicken soup

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Saute the onions and celery in a small skillet.

In a large mixing bowl combine the onion, celery, corn bread crumbs, beaten eggs, hard boiled eggs, chopped giblets and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Add chicken broth and cream of chicken soup and mix well. Pour into a greased baking dish. bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Giblet Gravy

2 cups chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 hard boiled egg, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup chopped chicken gizzards

3 teaspoons corn starch

1 1/2 tablespoon cold water

In a medium saucepan on medium heat combine chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, eggs, and chicken giblets. Bring to a boil.

Dissolve the corn starch in the cold water. Gradually stir the cornstarch mix into the gravy mix to the desired thickness.

Blue Willow Inn Squash Casserole

3 pounds yellow squash, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons bacon grease

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (10 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1 stick butter

3 eggs lightly beaten

1/4 cup chopped bacon

1/4 cup plus 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cup plus 1/2 cup Ritz cracker crumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, cook the squash until done, but firm. Saute the onion in the bacon grease. In a mixing bowl combine the onion and bacon grease, salt, soup, sour cream, butter, eggs, bacon 1/4 cup of cheese. Mix together. Add the squash and 1 1/2 cups of cracker crumbs. Mix gently. Do not mash the squash. Pour into a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole or baking dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining 1/2 cup cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup cheese. Return to the oven and brown the cracker crumbs and melt the cheese.

Chef Dominick's Chicken Dominick

A simple chicken dish full of flavor. This is the way Chef Dominick gives out the recipe:

Use a baking dish, butter the bottom of the dish. Place thinly sliced tomatoes on bottom, sprinkle parmesan cheese all over, garlic powder and salt and pepper on top.

Layer chicken tenders on top and layer two times more beginning with tomatoes, parmesan, garlic powder and salt and pepper, chicken tenders, etc.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Take out of oven and sprinkle more parmesan all over and bake another five minutes.

Blue Willow Inn Bacon Roll-Ups

1/2 cup water

1/2 stick butter

1 1/2 cups herb-seasoned breadcrumbs

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/4 pound hot or mild bulk pork sausage

2/3 pound bacon

Preheat the oven to 375.

In a saucepan heat the water over medium heat. Melt the butter in the water. Put the breadcrumbs in a large mixing bowl. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir the mixture into the breadcrumbs. Add the egg and sausage to the breadcrumb mixture and blend thoroughly.

Place in the refrigerator and chill for one hour.

Remove from the refrigerator and shape into balls the size of walnuts. Cut the bacon strips into thirds and wrap the sausage balls with the bacon, securing the bacon with a toothpick.

Place the roll-ups on a cookie sheet with sides. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, turning once. Drain on paper towels prior to serving. Serve hot.

Blue Willow Inn Country Fried Steak

1â„4 cup olive oil, more may be needed

1 medium onion, sliced

6 (4 ounce) cubed beef steaks

1â„2 cup flour

1â„2 teaspoon salt

1â„4 teaspoon pepper

1 (10 3/4 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1â„2 cup water

Cover the bottom of a large skillet with olive oil. Saute onion over medium heat until tender. Remove the onion and set aside.

Use a meat mallet to tenderize the steaks. Combine the flour, salt, and pepper. Dredge the tenderized steaks in the flour. Fry each side of each steak in the oil in the skillet four to five minutes over medium heat. Add more oil if needed.

Remove each steak to drain on paper towels. Add cream of mushroom soup and water to the skillet, and cook over medium heat, stirring often.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cooked steaks in a 9-inch-by-13-inch casserole dish. Cover with onions and gravy. Cover the dish with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Blue Willow Chicken and Dumplings

1 (3 to 4 pound) chicken, disjointed

2 quarts plus 1/4 cup water

2 cups self-rising flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup shortening

1/2 cup melted butter

2 teaspoons black pepper

Combine the chicken and the 2 quarts water in a stockpot. Cook over medium high heat until done, about one hour. Remove the chicken from the pot, reserving the broth. Cool the chicken in cold water. Remove the bones, skin and fat. Cut chicken meat into bite sized pieces.

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Cut in the shortening until mixture is coarse. Add the 1/4 cup water and mix well with your hands. Bring the chicken broth back to a slow boil. With floured hands, pinch small quarter sized piece of flour and drop them into the simmering chicken broth. Gently stir after adding several pinches. Repeat until all the dumpling mix is used. Stir gently. Add the butter and black pepper. Simmer eight to 10 minutes. Slowly stir in the chicken meat. Serve in soup bowls.

Blue Willow Inn Famous Holiday Mashed Potatoes

3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 (8-ounce) package softened cream cheese

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 onion, very finely chopped

1/2 cup milk

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the potatoes in a large pot, and cover with water by at least 2-inches. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to a simmer. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are very tender. Drain.

Transfer the potatoes to a large mixing bowl, and mash them.

When the lumps are removed, add the cream cheese in small pieces and then the softened butter. Beat well until the cream cheese and the butter are both melted and mixed into the mashed potatoes.

Mix in the sour cream.

In another bowl, combine the eggs, onion and milk. Stir. Add the milk mixture to the potato mixture, and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Beat well until light and fluffy.

Place the potatoes in a greased round casserole dish, and refrigerate several hours or overnight. (The potatoes can be frozen at this point and later baked after thawing.)

Bake for 45 minutes or until lightly browned on top.

The Blue Willow Inn's Deviled Eggs

7 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon prepared mustard (Dijon, if spicier eggs are desired)

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1-2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped, optional

1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, or to taste

Sweet paprika

6 stuffed green olives, halved, for garnish

Cut 6 of the eggs in half lengthwise. Carefully remove yolks.

In a medium bowl, combine yolks with the remaining whole egg, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, lemon juice, optional jalapeno peppers, salt, and pepper. Mash well with a fork, until smooth.

Using a small spoon, gently fill egg whites with yolk mixture. Dust with paprika, and garnish each with 1/2 olive. Serve chilled.

Blue Willow Inn Collard Greens

1 bunch fresh collard greens

2 tablespoons bacon grease

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

6 ounces fatback or ham hock

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 quart water

Pull the leaves of the collards from the stems. Discard the stems (small stems may be cooked with leaves). Coarsely chop or tear the collards. Wash thoroughly in cold water and drain. In a large saucepan, combine the collard greens, bacon grease, sugar, fatback or ham hock, salt, pepper, baking soda and water. Bring to a boil. Cook at a slow boil for two hours or until tender.

Hot Pineapple Casserole

1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 1/2 tablespoons flour

1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

3/4 cup cheddar cheese, grated

12 tablespoons round buttery crackers

8 tablespoons butter

Mix sugar and flour in mixing bowl; add the pineapple and cheddar cheese. Mix thoroughly.

Pour into greased 2-quart pan. Crush crackers and add melted butter to them. Pour this mixture over the pineapple and cheese mixture. Bake at 350ÂºF for 30 minutes or until golden brown, or you may broil to crisp the top faster.

Blue Willow Inn Mac And Cheese

1 8-ounce package macaroni

1 teaspoon shortening or vegetable oil

3/4 plus 1/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Cheez Whiz brand (jar cheese)

3/4 cup milk

2 eggs, beaten

n 1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a saucepan over medium heat, cook macaroni according to directions adding the oil or shortening to the water. Do not overcook.

Drain and in a large bowl, combine macaroni, 3/4 cup cheddar, Cheez Whiz, milk, eggs, mayonnaise, mustard and salt and pepper to taste.

Mix well and pour into a ungreased 9x12-inch casserole dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. remove from oven and top with remaining cheese, return to oven to melt.

Blue Willow Inn Cheesy Drop Biscuits

This has to be the easiest and best recipe for drop biscuits you'll ever make. This recipe is in The Blue Willow Inn Bible of Southern Cooking. It is a great recipe book and a good read as well, very entertaining.

2 cups self rising flour

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, melted

8 ounces sour cream

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients except pecans. Blend well but don't over mix or they will be tough.

Drop by the heaping tablespoon full onto a greased cookie sheet.

Top with pecans if desired.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 5 min. before removing from pan.

Note: If you do not have self rising flour you can make your own by combining 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and two cups all purpose flour.

Blue Willow Inn Fried Green Tomatoes

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon, plus 1/1/2 cups self rising flour

1/2 plus 1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 plus 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 large green tomatoes cut into 1/4-inch slices

Vegetable oil for frying

In a bowl mix together the eggs and buttermilk. Whisk in the 1 tablespoon flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Soak the tomatoes slices in this liquid. Whisk together the remaining flour, salt and pepper.

Heat about 1-inch oil to 350 degrees in heavy skillet.

Dredge tomato slices one at a time in the seasoned flour, shaking off any excess. Fry the slices in the hot oil and do not crowd. Slices should not overlap as they cook. Fry each side until it begins to turn brown. Turn in the oil and fry until golden brown and crisp.

Drain on a paper towel. Salt to taste. Serve with tomato chutney.

Blue Willow Inn Broccoli Casserole

2 packages frozen chopped broccoli or 2 heads of fresh chopped

1 (10 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup mayonnaise

1 egg

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Ritz cracker crumbs

Cook and drain broccoli.