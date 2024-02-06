Hand washing and hygiene

Staying healthy has sure changed down through the years. I remember going to the doctor as a kid in the fall and getting a short checkup, a shot of what I remember as B12 and a bottle of antibiotics in case you got sick. It was just a normal fall happening. And many times we'd go to the doctor through the winter for a refill of antibiotics.

We never thought about hand washing to stay healthy. We'd go fishing and put minnows and worms on the hooks and eat a sandwich. We never washed our hands until we got home that evening, and that was after we'd skinned the fish and maybe even milked the cows. Many a day during haying season, we'd leave home in the morning and work until noon. We'd have dinner there by the tractors and then home at dark. We'd wash up then for supper. For soap we'd use Irish Spring when we took our weekly bath or Lava to get the grease off our hands. For just plain hand washing, it probably was Ivory. I can't remember using lye soap.

Things have sure changed. There are those hand sanitizers about everywhere. I think most of them are alcohol based and from what I've read they seem to work. Many times the soaps are germ killing mixes and not just soap. I've always been suspicious of these sanitizers and germ-killing soap mixes. Every time I see one I'm reminded of how one can spray the bugs in the garden, and it will normally kill everything. But when I say everything, this includes both the good beneficial bugs and the bad bugs. So in the end one wins and looses. I truly believe in many instances we have sanitized ourselves into being susceptible to infections and sicknesses which we used to be resistant to.

Last time I went to my family doctor, we talked about getting the flu and how it affected us. He went on to say that the flu normally didn't kill us. But what the flu does is attack our lungs and respiratory system which in turn causes our whole body problems. So if my memory is correct, it is these respiratory problems which end up killing us. I know he is whole heartedly in favor of flu shots.

A friend of mine who has worked in the health care field I'll bet 30 years put a small post on Facebook recently. I can't remember the exact words but it went something like this: "You can't catch a cold by getting cold. You can't catch a cold by getting wet." Back when we were little we were told that if we got wet or cold we'd catch a cold. Not really true. Getting cold may lower ones immunity but that's about all.

I was playing around on DuckDuckGo, which is a search engine, and according to its information one gets a cold or the flu from microscopic particles of a virus that end up in our nose or eyes or mouth or one of your mucus membranes. These particles can be in the air or on surfaces. For instance when one sneezes, as many as 40,000 droplets can be expelled into the air. One source said to stay at least 6 feet away from someone who is sick and sneezing.