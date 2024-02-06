Habits can control us

By Rennie Phillips

I was going to do something in my four-wheeler the other day so I went to put my gloves on. I wear leather gloves year round. I had the right hand glove under something so I went to put my left hand glove on first. It just seemed weird putting the left hand on before the right. This got me to thinking that almost without exception I always put my right hand on before the left hand glove. Same with my shoes. Always put the right shoe on before the left. I'm probably more a creature of habit than I want to admit.

I remember growing up we'd have to go get the milk cows in the morning. It seemed like they didn't want to get around and move early in the morning. But many times in the evening they would come in to be milked. I know their bags were full of milk but I also think that coming in to be milked was so much a habit they just came because of it being a habit.

Years ago when I worked for Vic Roberts up northeast of Chadron, Nebraska, he'd put some of his horses in the barn in the evening and grain them. Those old horses knew which stall was theirs and where they needed to go. They knew. Same with our bottle Jersey steers. For the first month or so we had them in little stalls where they learned how to drink from the bottle but also how to eat grain. They always went in the same pen. When we started turning them out in the daytime we would put them back in the barn in the evening. Sometimes the wrong steer went in a pen and he knew it was wrong. He didn't know what to do but it was evident it was wrong. So we'd switch them so that the right steer was in the right pen.

Yesterday I met a guy down by Benton and found out he was a 40 year veteran. He commented on my article so I went ahead and told him about doing this article on habits. He asked me does the right shoe lace go over the left or does the left go over the right? I didn't have a clue so he informed me the left goes over the right. I sure didn't know that. I'd bet he still does the left over the right and he's retired. Still a habit. I don't know but I'd bet most everything in the service is done the same way every time. Making their beds, eating, dressing, etc. is done to form habits.

When I get in someone else's car to drive it I almost always check the two outside mirrors, but hardly ever check the rearview mirror in the car. I seldom ever use the inside mirror in my pickup. Probably partly true where I've always had a topper on my pickups. So I rely almost totally on the two side mirrors. Then for years I've pulled a trailer enough the only usable mirrors are the side ones. Just a creature of habit.