Gunman kills three at California festival

GILROY, Calif. -- Authorities on Monday were searching for answers to why a 19-year-old opened fire on a popular food festival less than a mile from his parents' home in California, killing two children and another young man, but believe many more people would have died if officers patrolling the event had not stopped the gunman so quickly.

Santino William Legan, 19, cut through a fence and appeared to randomly target people with an "assault-type rifle" Sunday afternoon, the end of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival attracting about 100,000 people to the city known as the "Garlic Capital of the World," Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee said.

Police responded in less than a minute, and Legan turned his "AK-47-type" gun on them, Smithee said. Three officers fired back and killed Legan, who legally purchased the weapon this month in Nevada, where his last address is listed.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of the officers who were able to engage this guy as quickly as they did," the police chief said. "We had thousands of people there. It could have gone so much worse so fast. ... There absolutely would have been more bloodshed."

Legan's motive wasn't known, Smithee said. Legan posted two photos on Instagram not long before the attack, which also injured 12 other people.

One photo depicted Smokey Bear in front of a "fire danger" sign, with a caption urging viewers to read the 19th century book "Might is Right," a work claiming race determines behavior and is popular among white nationalists and far-right extremist groups.

Legan's since-deleted Instagram account says he is Italian and Iranian. Minutes before the shooting, he had posted a photo from the festival saying, "Ayyy garlic festival time" and "come get wasted on overpriced (stuff)."

The festival in the agricultural city of 50,000 about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco had security requiring people to pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched.

The shooter sneaked in through a fence bordering a parking lot next to a creek, Smithee said, and the gunfire sent panicked people running away and diving for cover under tables and a concert stage.