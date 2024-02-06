Gulliver's Gate: World of tiny landmarks near Times Square

NEW YORK -- A new attraction called Gulliver's Gate opens just off Times Square this week depicting 100 world landmarks in miniature.

The indoor 49,000-square-foot display includes scale models of structures, cities and landscapes from the Brooklyn Bridge and the Eiffel Tower to the pyramids of Egypt and China's Forbidden City, along with the Taj Mahal, Mecca, Niagara Falls and Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue on a hill overlooking the beach.

Many of the structures are remarkably detailed, like one of Grand Central that includes the famous New York train terminal's cathedral windows, opalescent clock and zodiac symbols outlined on its green ceiling. Another section of the display shows a New England scene, trees ablaze with autumn colors next to a snowy mountain.

The attraction is named for the 18th-century novel "Gulliver's Travels," which told the story of a man shipwrecked on an island inhabited by tiny people. Gulliver's Gate scenes are filled with little toy-like people and vehicles, but the attraction has one other thing in common with "Gulliver's Travels." The book was a satire, and Gulliver's Gate offers a few humorous winks at real-world scenarios and pop culture, like a traffic jam in St. Petersburg, Russia, and a Manhattan scene of mayhem with a body sprawled on the ground near an ambulance with flashing lights. You'll also find graffiti in several different languages and see the Beatles crossing Abbey Road.