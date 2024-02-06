GUEST COLUMN: Missouri farmland prices steady despite tough economy

New data from the United States Department of Agriculture show Missouri farmland values holding steady despite the challenging agricultural economy. The figures, compiled by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), found the average value of cropland was unchanged from 2018 at $3,490 per acre.

The stable prices are welcome news to farmers fearing a more serious downturn in the ag economy. Ongoing tariff battles combined with more than a half-decade of low commodity prices have raised worries among many of a looming crisis.

While cropland prices are stable at the moment, they have lost some value in recent years. The 2019 figures represent a decline of $260 per acre from the 2014 high, which came at the end of a massive spike in crop prices. This 7.5% decline still pales in comparison to the decline in farm income over the same period. USDA estimates net farm income has dropped more than 35% for American farmers since its 2013 peak.

Some of Missouri’s neighboring states have seen even more significant declines in land values. Iowa cropland dropped more than 15% since 2014, and Nebraska has lost more than 14%. Cropland prices had risen to much higher levels during agriculture’s economic boom years and thus had further to drop in a corrective market.