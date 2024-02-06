Guard what enters, marinates in your heart

In the past two years, I have been trying to resolve some health issues in my family. Parts of the treatment protocols have involved learning to recognize and manage stress. In the past two years, I have learned much about stress.

The one aspect of stress that has surprised me most is that the body knows when it is under stress but cannot distinguish between the source of stress. Good stress, such as a wedding, new baby, or a new job, causes the same effect on the body and mind as harmful stressors. The body does not discriminate when it comes to stress.

Since the body cannot discern what is good stress or bad stress, we must make that distinction ourselves. We approach stress management with similar tactics, but we must also distinguish the good from the troublesome sources of turmoil. We have to determine how we will respond, what we will home onto and what we will allow impacting our happiness.