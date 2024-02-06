GT - young composers

Submitted by Steve Schaffner Winners of the 2018 Young Composers Competition were honored at Shuck Recital Hall on May 11. The winners are students of Sherrie Troxel in Southeast Missouri Music Academy Musicianship Classes. Front row from left, Isaiah Dunavan, Caroline Fredenburg, Elisha McClung, Lindsey Ringstaff , Breanna Dunavan, Alyssa Jurgens, Julianne Oliver, Sara Williams. Back row from left, Zach Sample, Claire Southard, Sydney French, Lillian Michael, Henry Rusten, Anna Ahrens and Clayton Bridgeman. Not pictured are Olivia Walker, Layne Collier and Anna Albertson.