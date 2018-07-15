GT - scrapbook 7-15-18

1 The Babe Ruth State tournament was held in Scott City, MO June 21-24. The 10U SEMO South Sluggers took 1st place after battling through 7 games this weekend. They defeated Boonville during the Championship game 11-1. The team was coached by Clark Cossou, Jeremy Vandeven, Jennifer Lynn and Josh Hanlon. The team was comprised of girls from Scott City, Oran and Chaffee. The team travels to Harper, Kansas July 5 through 8 for the Midwest Regional tournament.
2 Hannah Aufdenberg, Morgan Crutsinger, and Adam Koenig from Cape Girardeau County and Rachel Grubbs from Scott County were selected as delegates to National 4-H Congress during State 4-H Congress May 30- June 1, 2018. They are part of 20 delegates who will represent Missouri at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, GA November 23-27, 2018. Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview. Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-H'ers and a highly sought after award. The youth in the picture are left to right: Hannah Aufdenberg, Adam Koenig, and Morgan Crutsinger. Not pictured is Rachel Grubbs.
