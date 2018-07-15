GT - scrapbook 7-15-18

2 Hannah Aufdenberg, Morgan Crutsinger, and Adam Koenig from Cape Girardeau County and Rachel Grubbs from Scott County were selected as delegates to National 4-H Congress during State 4-H Congress May 30- June 1, 2018. They are part of 20 delegates who will represent Missouri at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, GA November 23-27, 2018. Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview. Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-H'ers and a highly sought after award. The youth in the picture are left to right: Hannah Aufdenberg, Adam Koenig, and Morgan Crutsinger. Not pictured is Rachel Grubbs.