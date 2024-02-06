GT - Scrap DAR

Submitted by Sharon Shelton On Feb. 24, the daughters of the American Revolution held its Good Citizen reception for area seniors at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. One senior from each high school was chosen as their good citizen for the 2019-2020 school. Those honored were, from left, Archna Sobti from Cape Girardeau Central High School, Nicholas Hux from Notre Dame Regional High School, Morgan Crutsinger from Delta High School and Madison Schumer from Oak Ridge High School...