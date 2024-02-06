All sections
FeaturesMarch 14, 2020

GT - Scrap DAR

On Feb. 24, the daughters of the American Revolution held its Good Citizen reception for area seniors at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. One senior from each high school was chosen as their good citizen for the 2019-2020 school. Those honored were, from left, Archna Sobti from Cape Girardeau Central High School, Nicholas Hux from Notre Dame Regional High School, Morgan Crutsinger from Delta High School and Madison Schumer from Oak Ridge High School.
Submitted by Sharon Shelton

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

