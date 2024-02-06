GT - Scrap Chaffee reunion

Submitted by Mary Ann Kagle
Attending the 2021 Chaffee (Missouri) Alumni which was held at Chaffee High School on Sept. 25 were Mark L Hopkins, Betty Cline Montgomery, Betty Seyer Gladtetter, Sue Gremar Ivy and Mary Ann Duncan Kagle. Other classmates were unable to attend because of COVID.
Submitted by Mary Ann Kagle
Attending the 2021 Chaffee (Missouri) Alumni which was held at Chaffee High School on Sept. 25 were Mark L Hopkins, Betty Cline Montgomery, Betty Seyer Gladtetter, Sue Gremar Ivy and Mary Ann Duncan Kagle. Other classmates were unable to attend because of COVID.Submitted by Mary Ann Kagle