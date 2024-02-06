GT - piano brief

First Gold Cup award recipients were: Clara Carnell, Aria McWilliams and Kelly Thomsen. Second Gold Cup award recipients were: Nicholas Gaeta and Natalie Meyers. The second Gold Cup represents six years of top ratings.

"This is a major accomplishment for these students," said Janet Presson, director of the studio. "The Gold Cup is more than a trophy. It's recognizes years of hard work by the students and their music achievement. We are very proud of all five Gold Cup recipients this year and the many others who are working on earning their own awards in the coming years."

Keyboards & Kindermusik Conservatory is owned by Don and Janet Presson.