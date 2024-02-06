GT - photo contest

Right middle: “Reaching for the Sun,” photo by Terry Crank of Sedgewickville, Missouri. The image of a single orange flower won alternate Best in Show (adult division).

Right bottom: “Nature’s Beauty,” photo by Brianna Thomas (age 10) of Benton, Missouri. The image of the multi-petaled flower won the Best in Show (youth division).

The gallery’s next contest is titled “July4/Independence Day,” which has an entry deadline of June 30. Information can be found on Facebook.