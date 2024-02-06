All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 9, 2017

GT - photo contest

Painted Wren Art Gallery photo contest

story image illustation

Painted Wren Art Gallery photo contest

The winners of the “Anything Flowers” spring photo contest sponsored by the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau:

Top: “Barn Beauty,” photo by Donna Goodson of Jackson. The image of a barn and zinnias won Best in Show (adult division).

Wysiwyg image
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Right middle: “Reaching for the Sun,” photo by Terry Crank of Sedgewickville, Missouri. The image of a single orange flower won alternate Best in Show (adult division).

Wysiwyg image

Right bottom: “Nature’s Beauty,” photo by Brianna Thomas (age 10) of Benton, Missouri. The image of the multi-petaled flower won the Best in Show (youth division).

The gallery’s next contest is titled “July4/Independence Day,” which has an entry deadline of June 30. Information can be found on Facebook.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy