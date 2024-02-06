GT - Paducah Art show winners

Recent winners of the 83rd Annual Art Show presented by the Women's Club of Paducah are: Kateryna Elefson of Jackson, 2nd place in grades 3 through 5; Emily Kirby of Cape Girardeau, 1st place in high school division; Caitie Hill of Cape Girardeau, 1st place in grades 3 through 5; Luke Allcock of Cape Girardeau, 3rd place in grades 3 through 5; and Caroline Fredenburg of Cape Girardeau, 2nd place in grades kindergarten through 2. In the adults division, Marty Riley placed 2nd in pastels and Brenda Seyer placed 1st in mixed media. Students are from Seyer's private art classes.