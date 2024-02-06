All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJune 2, 2018
GT - Paducah Art show winners
Recent winners of the 83rd Annual Art Show presented by the Women's Club of Paducah are: Kateryna Elefson of Jackson, 2nd place in grades 3 through 5; Emily Kirby of Cape Girardeau, 1st place in high school division; Caitie Hill of Cape Girardeau, 1st place in grades 3 through 5; Luke Allcock of Cape Girardeau, 3rd place in grades 3 through 5; and Caroline Fredenburg of Cape Girardeau, 2nd place in grades kindergarten through 2. ...
Caitie Hill
Caitie Hill

Recent winners of the 83rd Annual Art Show presented by the Women's Club of Paducah are: Kateryna Elefson of Jackson, 2nd place in grades 3 through 5; Emily Kirby of Cape Girardeau, 1st place in high school division; Caitie Hill of Cape Girardeau, 1st place in grades 3 through 5; Luke Allcock of Cape Girardeau, 3rd place in grades 3 through 5; and Caroline Fredenburg of Cape Girardeau, 2nd place in grades kindergarten through 2. In the adults division, Marty Riley placed 2nd in pastels and Brenda Seyer placed 1st in mixed media. Students are from Seyer's private art classes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Submitted by Brenda Seyer

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy