FeaturesJune 30, 2018

GT - learning briefs 7-1-18

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year. Emily Hayden of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hayden is the daughter of Joseph Hayden of Tucson, Arizona, and the late Susan Hayden. She is a 2018 graduate of Woodland High School...

Southeast announces scholarships

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Emily Hayden of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Hayden is the daughter of Joseph Hayden of Tucson, Arizona, and the late Susan Hayden. She is a 2018 graduate of Woodland High School.

Drew McLane of Jonesboro, Illinois, has received the Midwest Achievement Award and Community College Scholarship. McLane is the daughter of Mitchel and Amy McLane of Jonesboro. She is a 2017 graduate of Shawnee High School and attended Shawnee Community College.

Shadan Roumany of Cape Girardeau has received the Dual Credit Scholarship. Roumany is the daughter of Amjad Roumany and Rania Majed of Cape Girardeau, and is 2018 graduate of Central High School.

Clay Sauceda of Oran, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Sauceda is the son of Clayton Sauceda of Oran and Amy Yount of Advance, Missouri, and is a 2018 graduate of Oran High School.

Janet named to Rockhurst Dean's list

Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri, recently announced its spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Ali Janet

Todt earns distinguished scholar honor

Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois, recently announced its spring semester 2018 distinguished scholars.

Jackson: Emily Todt

Area student attends leadership seminar

Bryson Ketcher, son of Mark Ketcher and the late Danette Ketcher, recently represented Notre Dame Regional High School at the Missouri Leadership Seminar, held June 9 through 11 at the University of Central Missouri campus. Ketcher joined more than 130 other students representing Missouri high schools.

The mission of the Missouri Leadership Seminar is to identify and actively engage young potential leaders, help them understand their own strengths and abilities, and teach them how to use their gifts to positively influence others to serve their communities and the nation.

