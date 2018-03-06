GT - learning briefs 6-3-18

Advance: Brendan Crader, Amber Mannillo, Jennifer McLeary, Tiffany Merritt, Leighton Moore, April Perez

Benton: Whitney Harper, Amanda Hulshof, Shawn Lowery

Cape Girardeau: Trai Blissett, Sarah Brown, Courtney Crisler, Bridget Glosemeyer, Sara Hampson, Kendyl Hornback, Dahrl Klee, Katelyn May, Collin McMahon, John Pettet, Noah Ray, Linzee Rosen, Anthony Sandusky Rios, Dylan Seabaugh, Greta Shipman, Ashtin Smith

Chaffee: Amy Youngerman

Gordonville: Aleigh Roberts

Jackson: Kaitlyn Dye, Eastin Harrell, Madison Howard, Quentin Sladek, Anna Yancey

Leopold: Cole Jackson

Marble Hill: Scott Long, Colby Thele

Millersville: Leah King

Oran: Jessalyn Senciboy

Patton: Emily Smallwood

Scott City: Cheyenne Blue, Olivia Bullock, Makayla Job, Taylor Lindeman

Whitewater: Tia May

Zalma: Jimmy Casey

Sylvia Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the spring 2018 Dean's List at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Jackson fifth graders receive distinction

The following students in the Jackson school district received academic distinction for all of their fourth-grade year and the first two quarters of fifth grade and were recently honored with the President's Award, given by the district.

Taylor Wilson, Bridget La, Addison New, Spencer Jones, Jacob Stevens, Traci Rhodes, Shandi Rogers, Cali Kopf, Abby Baker, Darcy Brady, Kylie Vangennip, Tyra West, Grace Mansfield, Nathaniel Williams, Gavin Saupe, Jasmine Beauchamp, Brylie Grogan, Justin Eades, Hannah Ferrell, Ikalam Sterling, Logan Broshuis, Genevieve Williams, Owen Leckie, Graham Gentry, Kolton Thoma, Marcus Cutsinger, Tristan Layton, Keilah Freeman, Tessa Thompson, Jack Dameron, Aiden Eftink, Adrianna Mastropierro, Chase Goodson, Levi Williams, Cayden Porch, David Walz