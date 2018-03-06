GT - learning briefs 6-3-18

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.
President's List
Anna, Illinois: Lauren Britton, Dalaney Plott
Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Katie Richmond, Noah Smentkowski
Jackson: Brock Hammers, Elizabeth Hosler, Lillian Schell
Millersville: Allison Kester
Perryville, Missouri: Jonathan Mueller
Provost and Vice President's list
Cape Girardeau: Lauren Buerck, Bennett Osburn
Jackson: Jacob Breese, Wyatt Mansell, Andrew Zieba
Perryville, Missouri: Caleb Hadler, Levi Krauss, Katherine Mattingly, Amiee More
Cape Girardeau: Jordan Meadors
Advance: Brendan Crader, Amber Mannillo, Jennifer McLeary, Tiffany Merritt, Leighton Moore, April Perez
Benton: Whitney Harper, Amanda Hulshof, Shawn Lowery
Cape Girardeau: Trai Blissett, Sarah Brown, Courtney Crisler, Bridget Glosemeyer, Sara Hampson, Kendyl Hornback, Dahrl Klee, Katelyn May, Collin McMahon, John Pettet, Noah Ray, Linzee Rosen, Anthony Sandusky Rios, Dylan Seabaugh, Greta Shipman, Ashtin Smith
Chaffee: Amy Youngerman
Gordonville: Aleigh Roberts
Jackson: Kaitlyn Dye, Eastin Harrell, Madison Howard, Quentin Sladek, Anna Yancey
Leopold: Cole Jackson
Marble Hill: Scott Long, Colby Thele
Millersville: Leah King
Oran: Jessalyn Senciboy
Patton: Emily Smallwood
Scott City: Cheyenne Blue, Olivia Bullock, Makayla Job, Taylor Lindeman
Whitewater: Tia May
Zalma: Jimmy Casey
The following students in the Jackson school district received academic distinction for all of their fourth-grade year and the first two quarters of fifth grade and were recently honored with the President's Award, given by the district.
Taylor Wilson, Bridget La, Addison New, Spencer Jones, Jacob Stevens, Traci Rhodes, Shandi Rogers, Cali Kopf, Abby Baker, Darcy Brady, Kylie Vangennip, Tyra West, Grace Mansfield, Nathaniel Williams, Gavin Saupe, Jasmine Beauchamp, Brylie Grogan, Justin Eades, Hannah Ferrell, Ikalam Sterling, Logan Broshuis, Genevieve Williams, Owen Leckie, Graham Gentry, Kolton Thoma, Marcus Cutsinger, Tristan Layton, Keilah Freeman, Tessa Thompson, Jack Dameron, Aiden Eftink, Adrianna Mastropierro, Chase Goodson, Levi Williams, Cayden Porch, David Walz
