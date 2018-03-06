All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJune 2, 2018
GT - learning briefs 6-3-18
The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year. n Lexi Smith of Anna, Illinois, has received the Midwest Achievement Award. Smith is the daughter of Eric Smith of Anna and Sara Ebersohl of Anna and is a 2018 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School...

Scholarships awarded to attend Southeast

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.

  • Lexi Smith of Anna, Illinois, has received the Midwest Achievement Award. Smith is the daughter of Eric Smith of Anna and Sara Ebersohl of Anna and is a 2018 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.
  • Alix Snider of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Snider is a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
  • Alissa Wiggins of Jackson has received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Wiggins is the daughter of Dan and Terra Buckenmyer of Jackson and is a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.

Universities announce academic distinction

  • Truman State University recently released its lists of academic distinction for spring semester 2018.

President's List

Anna, Illinois: Lauren Britton, Dalaney Plott

Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Katie Richmond, Noah Smentkowski

Jackson: Brock Hammers, Elizabeth Hosler, Lillian Schell

Millersville: Allison Kester

Perryville, Missouri: Jonathan Mueller

Provost and Vice President's list

Cape Girardeau: Lauren Buerck, Bennett Osburn

Jackson: Jacob Breese, Wyatt Mansell, Andrew Zieba

Perryville, Missouri: Caleb Hadler, Levi Krauss, Katherine Mattingly, Amiee More

  • Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, recently announced its President's List for the spring 2018 semester.

Cape Girardeau: Jordan Meadors

  • Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, recently released its Dean's List for spring 2018 semester.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Advance: Brendan Crader, Amber Mannillo, Jennifer McLeary, Tiffany Merritt, Leighton Moore, April Perez

Benton: Whitney Harper, Amanda Hulshof, Shawn Lowery

Cape Girardeau: Trai Blissett, Sarah Brown, Courtney Crisler, Bridget Glosemeyer, Sara Hampson, Kendyl Hornback, Dahrl Klee, Katelyn May, Collin McMahon, John Pettet, Noah Ray, Linzee Rosen, Anthony Sandusky Rios, Dylan Seabaugh, Greta Shipman, Ashtin Smith

Chaffee: Amy Youngerman

Gordonville: Aleigh Roberts

Jackson: Kaitlyn Dye, Eastin Harrell, Madison Howard, Quentin Sladek, Anna Yancey

Leopold: Cole Jackson

Marble Hill: Scott Long, Colby Thele

Millersville: Leah King

Oran: Jessalyn Senciboy

Patton: Emily Smallwood

Scott City: Cheyenne Blue, Olivia Bullock, Makayla Job, Taylor Lindeman

Whitewater: Tia May

Zalma: Jimmy Casey

  • Sylvia Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the spring 2018 Dean's List at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Jackson fifth graders receive distinction

The following students in the Jackson school district received academic distinction for all of their fourth-grade year and the first two quarters of fifth grade and were recently honored with the President's Award, given by the district.

Taylor Wilson, Bridget La, Addison New, Spencer Jones, Jacob Stevens, Traci Rhodes, Shandi Rogers, Cali Kopf, Abby Baker, Darcy Brady, Kylie Vangennip, Tyra West, Grace Mansfield, Nathaniel Williams, Gavin Saupe, Jasmine Beauchamp, Brylie Grogan, Justin Eades, Hannah Ferrell, Ikalam Sterling, Logan Broshuis, Genevieve Williams, Owen Leckie, Graham Gentry, Kolton Thoma, Marcus Cutsinger, Tristan Layton, Keilah Freeman, Tessa Thompson, Jack Dameron, Aiden Eftink, Adrianna Mastropierro, Chase Goodson, Levi Williams, Cayden Porch, David Walz

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy