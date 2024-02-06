All sections
May 25, 2019

GT - Learning briefs 5-26-19

Takara Stanley is one of 150 doctoral students in the United States and Canada selected to receive a $15,000 scholar award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter GF of Cape Girardeau. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Medicine from Harvard University and is working as a physician in the pediatric endocrinology division at Massasschusetts General Hospital. ...

Stanley receives P.E.O. Sisterhood scholarship

Takara Stanley
Takara Stanley
Takara Stanley is one of 150 doctoral students in the United States and Canada selected to receive a $15,000 scholar award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by Chapter GF of Cape Girardeau. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Medicine from Harvard University and is working as a physician in the pediatric endocrinology division at Massasschusetts General Hospital. Her goal is to earn a Ph.D. in epidemiology to tackle more effectively the problem of pediatric obesity. She is the daughter of Sarah Holt and Gary Stanley of Cape Girardeau. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to supporting higher education for women. The P.E.O. Scholar Awards were established in 1991 to provide substantial merit-based awards for women of the United States and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral degree at an accredited college or university.

Kolda named to dean's list

Sylvia Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the Spring 2019 dean's list at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, in the College of Engineering. She is an electrical engineering major. She is the daughter of Mike and Kim Kolda and a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

