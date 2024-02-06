GT - FYI 8-27-17

The Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs will present a flower show from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. The show will feature horticulture entries, floral design exhibits and educational exhibits by local garden club member. The show is free and open to the public.
Registration is being held for fall adult flag-football leagues in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the leagues (men, women, coed), which will have a 7-on-7 format, is open until Friday. Cost is $250 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or visit cityofcape.org/football.
The St. Joseph Parish Picnic will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Apple Creek. Activities will include games (bingo at 5 p.m.), raffles and music. There will be a kettle cooked beef and fried chicken dinner from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Cost of dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children age 6 and younger.
Registration is being held for adult fall softball leagues to be played at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration cost is $225 for the men's and coed league with a Sept. 1 deadline. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email smata@cityofcape.org.
The Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Trail of Tears State Park. Entry fee is $55 by Sept. 7 and $60 on race day. Team fees are $50 by Aug. 26, $60 by Sept. 7 and $65 race day. For more information, call Chris Eastridge at 339-6340 or email ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
The 30th annual Charles L. Hutson Auction to benefit Old Town Cape, Inc. will be held 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Isle Casino, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Individual seats are $50 and tables of eight are $375. Reservations include heavy hors d'oeurves and can be made by contacting Old Town Cape, Inc. at (573) 334-8085 or info@oldtowncape.org.
Cruise for a Cure will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the pool parking lot in Jackson City Park. All proceeds from the free car show will go to the American Cancer Society. The public donates to their car of choice for Best in Show. Barbecue will be available starting at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Paul Westrich at (573) 318-0037.
A 90th birthday celebration will be held for Betty Hahs from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy, Missouri. Family and friends are invited to attend.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its annual fall dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the St. Joseph School gym, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.