GT - FYI 8-27-17

Cape library to host flower show

The Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs will present a flower show from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. The show will feature horticulture entries, floral design exhibits and educational exhibits by local garden club member. The show is free and open to the public.

Adult flag-football registration held

Registration is being held for fall adult flag-football leagues in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the leagues (men, women, coed), which will have a 7-on-7 format, is open until Friday. Cost is $250 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or visit cityofcape.org/football.

St. Joseph Parish to hold picnic Saturday

The St. Joseph Parish Picnic will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday in Apple Creek. Activities will include games (bingo at 5 p.m.), raffles and music. There will be a kettle cooked beef and fried chicken dinner from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Cost of dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children age 6 and younger.

Adult fall softball leagues forming in Cape

Registration is being held for adult fall softball leagues to be played at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration cost is $225 for the men's and coed league with a Sept. 1 deadline. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email smata@cityofcape.org.

Trail of Tears Triathlon to be held Sept. 9

The Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Trail of Tears State Park. Entry fee is $55 by Sept. 7 and $60 on race day. Team fees are $50 by Aug. 26, $60 by Sept. 7 and $65 race day. For more information, call Chris Eastridge at 339-6340 or email ceastridge@cityofcape.org.