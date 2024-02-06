GT - FYI 8-20-17

Southeast Missouri State University will hold a presentation on the upcoming eclipse from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Glenn Auditorium, 1121 Greek Drive in Cape Girardeau. A joint presentation will be made by Dr. Phill Reed, associate professor of physics and astronomy and director of the Planetarium and Observatory at Kutztown University, and Dr. Margaret Hill, professor of physics at Southeast. They will provide insight into the science behind the eclipse and discuss their research as well as opportunities available for undergraduate students to learn more about astronomy.
The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Total Solar Eclipse celebration, which today and Monday at Perry Park and throughout the city. There will be carnival rides, food, drinks, live music and more. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. each day. For more information, go to www.visitperrycounty.com or www.perryvillemo.com/solareclipse2017.
Southeast Missouri State University will host a total eclipse viewing with activities Monday at Houck Stadium, 1117 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with lunch and solar eclipse safety glasses distributed in Houck Field House. Telescope viewing and balloon launch will be among the activities. The event is free and open to the public.
An eclipse viewing gathering will be held Monday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way. Free T-shirts commemorating the event will be available to the first 200 attendees and viewing glasses will be available for the first 1,000. Food trucks will be on location.
The Jackson Senior Center, 2690 Travelers Way in Jackson, will hold an eclipse event at 11 a.m. Monday. The event will include a themed meal at noon.
The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce will hold an eclipse party from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Jean Whitaker Downtown Park at the corner of Yoakum and Main in Chaffee. Hot dogs, sodas, chips and eclipse viewing glasses will be provided.
World-reknowned scientist Dr. Michio Kaku will cap Southeast Missouri State's solar eclipse activities with a keynote speech at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Kaku's presentation will be "The next 20 years: How science will revolutionize business, the economy, medicine and our way of life." Tickets are $10 for the public and free for all students, faculty and staff.
Registration is open for a fall adult soccer league at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Cost is $220 per team and registration deadline is Monday. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email jrose@cityofcape.org.
Stop Needless Acts of Violence, Please! (SNAP) will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. Brenda Phillips will speak on gun safety.
Registration for a fall pickleball league at the Osage Centre is open until Friday. Cost is $50 per two-person team. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7. For more information, contact Chad Unterreiner at cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
Christ Lutheran Church, 248 Albert St. in Gordonville, will hold a free concert and love-offering meal Saturday. The concert by Brian Free & Assurance will begin at 4 p.m. and be followed by the meal. For more information, call (573) 243-8302.
Registration is open for an adult coed sand and indoor volleyball league in Cape Girardeau. The recreational league will consist of five weeks of sand volleyball and five weeks of indoor volleyball. League play will be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information, contact Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6608 or at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course will host a His & Hers golf scramble at 8 a.m. Saturday. Teams will consist of two players, one man and one woman. Payouts will be in cash with numerous flights. Cost is $80 per team (cart not included). For more information, call 334-2031 or email ahlater@cityofcape.org.
The Cape Girardeau Council of Garden Clubs will present a flower show Saturday and Sunday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. The show will feature horticulture entries, floral design exhibits and educational exhibits by local garden club member. Hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The show is free and open to the public.
Registration is being held for fall adult flag-football leagues in Cape Girardeau. Registration for the leagues (men, women, coed), which will have a 7-on-7 format, is open until Sept. 1. Cost is $250 per team. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or visit cityofcape.org/football.
The St. Joseph Parish Picnic will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2 in Apple Creek. Activities will include games (Bingo at 5 p.m.), raffles and music. There will be a kettle cooked beef and fried chicken dinner from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Cost of dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children age 6 and younger.
Registration is being held for adult fall softball leagues to be played at Shawnee Park Sports Complex in Cape Girardeau. Registration cost is $225 for the men's and coed league with a Sept. 1 deadline. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email smata@cityofcape.org.
The Coors Light Trail of Tears Triathlon will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Trail of Tears State Park. Individual entry fee is $45 by Aug. 26, $55 by Sept. 7 and $60 race day. Team fees are $50 by Aug. 26, $60 by Sept. 7 and $65 race day. For more information, call Chris Eastridge at 339-6340 or email ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
The 30th annual Charles L. Hutson Auction to benefit Old Town Cape, Inc. will be held 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Isle Casino, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Individual seats are $50 and tables of eight are $375. Reservations include heavy hors d'oeurves and can be made by contacting Old Town Cape, Inc. at (573) 334-8085 or info@oldtowncape.org.
St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its annual fall dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the St. Joseph School gym, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City. The menu will include kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
The fifth annual Scopus Fest, a fundraiser for Resurrecting Lives Foundation and Heartland Down Syndrome, will be held Sept. 30 on County Road 321. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 14 and younger. The event will include live music, food, auction, bounce house, vendor booths, karaoke, hayride and trail rides ($10 riding donation). For more information, contact Randy and Brenda Johnson at (573) 238-5580 or (573) 208-0521.