GT - FYI 8-20-17

Eclipse presentation to be given

Southeast Missouri State University will hold a presentation on the upcoming eclipse from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Glenn Auditorium, 1121 Greek Drive in Cape Girardeau. A joint presentation will be made by Dr. Phill Reed, associate professor of physics and astronomy and director of the Planetarium and Observatory at Kutztown University, and Dr. Margaret Hill, professor of physics at Southeast. They will provide insight into the science behind the eclipse and discuss their research as well as opportunities available for undergraduate students to learn more about astronomy.

Perryville to hold Total Solar Eclipse celebration

The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Total Solar Eclipse celebration, which today and Monday at Perry Park and throughout the city. There will be carnival rides, food, drinks, live music and more. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. each day. For more information, go to www.visitperrycounty.com or www.perryvillemo.com/solareclipse2017.

SEMO eclipse event at Houck Stadium set

Southeast Missouri State University will host a total eclipse viewing with activities Monday at Houck Stadium, 1117 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with lunch and solar eclipse safety glasses distributed in Houck Field House. Telescope viewing and balloon launch will be among the activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Eclipse viewing planned at SportsPlex

An eclipse viewing gathering will be held Monday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way. Free T-shirts commemorating the event will be available to the first 200 attendees and viewing glasses will be available for the first 1,000. Food trucks will be on location.

Jackson Senior Center to hold eclipse event

The Jackson Senior Center, 2690 Travelers Way in Jackson, will hold an eclipse event at 11 a.m. Monday. The event will include a themed meal at noon.

Chaffee Chamber to host eclipse party

The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce will hold an eclipse party from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Jean Whitaker Downtown Park at the corner of Yoakum and Main in Chaffee. Hot dogs, sodas, chips and eclipse viewing glasses will be provided.

Dr. Michio Kaku to make presentation

World-reknowned scientist Dr. Michio Kaku will cap Southeast Missouri State's solar eclipse activities with a keynote speech at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Kaku's presentation will be "The next 20 years: How science will revolutionize business, the economy, medicine and our way of life." Tickets are $10 for the public and free for all students, faculty and staff.

Registration for adult soccer league

Registration is open for a fall adult soccer league at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Cost is $220 per team and registration deadline is Monday. For more information, call (573) 339-6788 or email jrose@cityofcape.org.

SNAP to hold meeting Aug. 22

Stop Needless Acts of Violence, Please! (SNAP) will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau. Brenda Phillips will speak on gun safety.

Registration for fall pickleball league

Registration for a fall pickleball league at the Osage Centre is open until Friday. Cost is $50 per two-person team. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7. For more information, contact Chad Unterreiner at cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.