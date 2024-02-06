GT - FYI 7-23-17

Meals with Friends will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army. Menus are as follows:
Monday: Chicken vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, pea salad, fruit and dessert
Tuesday: Sloppy joes, corn salad, beans and rice, fruit and dessert
Wednesday: Chicken stroganoff, garlic bread, candied carrots, fruit and dessert
Thursday: Chili dogs, pasta salad, fruit and dessert
Friday: Leftovers
"Sounds for Hounds," a benefit concert to raise funds for the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Unit, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Performers will include Jerry Ford Orchestra & Friends, Dr. Andrew Moore, Mike Renick, Steve Schaffner, Tina Trickey, Brodrick Twiggs and Bruce Zimmerman. Tickets are $12.50 and are available through the River Campus Box Office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or at rivercampus.org.
The 13th annual Cary Flanagan Memorial Softball Tournament will be held Saturday at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The tournament will include both slow- and fast-pitch divisions. Entry fee is $220 per team. Play begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call (573) 339-6346 or visit www.cityofcape.org/parks.
A craft and vendor fair will be held at Zalma General Baptist Church gym from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Door prizes will be drawn.
St. John Church, 103 Main St. in Leopold, Missouri, will hold its 124th annual picnic 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday. They day will include games, homemade ice cream, music and an all-you-can-eat dinner and more. The dinner will be from 3 to 8 p.m. and include beef, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings and sides. Silver Fox will provide live music, beginning at 8 p.m. There also will be an antique tractor ride at 9 a.m. For questions about the tractor ride, contact Mark VanGennip at (573) 208-6787 or Ben Seiler at (573) 238-6128.
The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for a fall youth baseball league until Aug. 17. The league is for ages 8 to 15. For more information, call (573) 204-8848.
Registration is open for an adult coed sand and indoor volleyball league in Cape Girardeau. The recreational league will consist of five weeks of sand volleyball and five weeks of indoor volleyball. League play will be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information, contact Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6608 or at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.
Registration for a fall pickleball league at the Osage Centre is open until Aug. 25. Cost is $50 per two-person team. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7. For more information, contact Chad Unterreiner at cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
