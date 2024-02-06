GT - FYI 7-23-17

Memorial softball tourney set for July 29

The 13th annual Cary Flanagan Memorial Softball Tournament will be held Saturday at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. The tournament will include both slow- and fast-pitch divisions. Entry fee is $220 per team. Play begins at 9 a.m. For more information, call (573) 339-6346 or visit www.cityofcape.org/parks.

Craft and vendor fair set for Zalma

A craft and vendor fair will be held at Zalma General Baptist Church gym from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Door prizes will be drawn.

St. John to hold annual picnic in Leopold

St. John Church, 103 Main St. in Leopold, Missouri, will hold its 124th annual picnic 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday. They day will include games, homemade ice cream, music and an all-you-can-eat dinner and more. The dinner will be from 3 to 8 p.m. and include beef, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings and sides. Silver Fox will provide live music, beginning at 8 p.m. There also will be an antique tractor ride at 9 a.m. For questions about the tractor ride, contact Mark VanGennip at (573) 208-6787 or Ben Seiler at (573) 238-6128.

Registration for fall youth baseball league

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is holding registration for a fall youth baseball league until Aug. 17. The league is for ages 8 to 15. For more information, call (573) 204-8848.

Sand and indoor volleyball league is forming

Registration is open for an adult coed sand and indoor volleyball league in Cape Girardeau. The recreational league will consist of five weeks of sand volleyball and five weeks of indoor volleyball. League play will be on Mondays and Tuesdays. Cost is $200 per team. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/volleyball. For more information, contact Chris Eastridge at (573) 339-6608 or at ceastridge@cityofcape.org.

Registration for fall Pickleball league

Registration for a fall pickleball league at the Osage Centre is open until Aug. 25. Cost is $50 per two-person team. League play is tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7. For more information, contact Chad Unterreiner at cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.