GT - FYI 10-15-17

A community event remembering and celebrating the lives and achievements of Kim Vance Mothershead and Alton Bray will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Southeast Missouri State University Rose Theatre, 480 North Pacific in Cape Girardeau. This event is sponsored by the Baptist Student Center of SEMO, with Andy Pratt the keynote speaker. A reception will follow.
A Fishing Rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for youths ages 15 and under at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane. In addition to fishing, the event, hosted by The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, also will feature bounce houses and door prizes. The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide equipment and bait.
The Scott County Historical and Genealogy Society will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Regional Library, 44 North Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri. Guest speaker will be Sue Vogelsanger, who writes a weekly column for The Banner Press in Marble Hill, Missouri.
The Riverside Regional Library, 1997 East Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will host its fall book sale Thursday through Saturday. A preview sale for Friends of the Library will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. If your are not a "friend," you may join at the door. The sale will continue 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A Halloween Class will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the 4H Exhibit Hall, 410 Kiwanis Drive. The class will include pumpkin painting, snacks, crafts and more. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or register at cityofcape.org/recreation.
The Scott City Assembly of God Church, 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City, will hold a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The meal will include potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and beverages. Cost is $8.50 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6 to 11 and free to children 5 and younger.
A fish fry and chicken dinner will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 North High St. in Jackson. All active military, veterans and first responders are invited at no charge. The general public also is invited to attend. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free to ages 5 and younger.
The fourth annual Horseshoes 4 "everyday" Heroes tournament will be held noon to 4 p.m. at the Al Friga farm, County Rd. 248. Cost is $25 per person, which includes cooler cup and four beverage tickets. All proceeds benefit the Retired Senior Volunteer Program/Volunteer Intergenerational Center. For more information, contact Tina Dohogne-Nations at (573) 335-7555 or Christy McClain (573) 887-3664 or email rsvpic@sbcglobal.net,
The Perryville Immanuel Lutheran School/Youth Dinner Auction will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Perryville American Legion Hall, 98 Grand Avenue in Perryville, Missouri. Appetizers will be followed by a dinner that will feature choice of steak or pork chops. Doors open at 4 p.m. Cost is $40. Tickets are available at the church and school offices.
A Senior Matters Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Drury Plaza Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive. There will be vendors for area high school seniors, and for those age 55 and older. There will be door prizes at the free event. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also will be available for flu shots. For more information, call (573) 334-7233 or visit SeniorMattersinc.com.
New Salem United Methodist Church, 650 Hwy. AA in Daisy, will host a kettle beef and chicken dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The event will include sides. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger.
Scopus United Methodist Church, Hwy. UU and Hwy. B in Scopus, Missouri, will hold a free-will donation chili supper 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (573) 513-0726.
Guardian Angel PCCW will host a sausage and ham breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Guardian Angel School gym, 514 Church St. in Oran, Missouri. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 60 to 12 and free to children ages 5 and younger.
An adults only Halloween party will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Jackson Oliver House Museum, 224 East Adams St. in Jackson. Cost is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call (573) 270-2013 or email jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com. A family night event will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. The evening will include decorating, face painting and more. Most activities are one to two tickets. Cost is $1 per ticket, six for $5 and 12 for $10.
The Cape Girardeau Masonic Temple Association, 2307 Broadway, will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 28. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy and beverages. Cost is $6 for adults and free to children 5 and younger.
St. Paul Lutheran School will host a 5K Reformation Run/Walk on Oct. 28 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Registration will be held 7 a.m. the day of the race, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger. The proceeds will benefit the SPLS Class of 2018 class trip, Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation and Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri. Register at www.stpauljackson.com/5k.
A pickleball tournament for ages 50 and older will be held Nov. 10 and 11 at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. There will be brackets for men, women and mixed doubles. Registration deadline is Oct. 29. For more information, call (573) 339-6342 or email cmunterreiner@cityofcape.org.
The ninth annual Tour de Shawnee bike ride will be held Oct. 28 at the Olive Branch Horseshoe Lake Community Center. The doors will open at 6 a.m. and the event will begin at 8 a.m. Competitions will be held for 15, 30, 45, 62 and 100 miles. Entry fee is $40, which includes a T-shirt and barbecue supper. For more information, go to the event's Facebook page or call Alexander County Tourism at (618) 776-5893 or (618) 776-5116.
The Bollinger County Historical Society is working on a new book, "The Bollinger Connections -- Volume II," and needs help tracking the history of the Bollinger family that settled in the area. Those with knowledge about the family are asked to go to the Bollinger County Archives to check for misspellings or discrepancies. For more information, contact Bob Long at (573) 579-1304.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.