GT - FYI 10-15-17

Celebration of lives of Mothershead, Bray

A community event remembering and celebrating the lives and achievements of Kim Vance Mothershead and Alton Bray will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Southeast Missouri State University Rose Theatre, 480 North Pacific in Cape Girardeau. This event is sponsored by the Baptist Student Center of SEMO, with Andy Pratt the keynote speaker. A reception will follow.

Fishing Rodeo today at Cape Elks Lodge

A Fishing Rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for youths ages 15 and under at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge, 639 Elks Lane. In addition to fishing, the event, hosted by The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, also will feature bounce houses and door prizes. The Missouri Department of Conservation will provide equipment and bait.

Genealogy society to meet

The Scott County Historical and Genealogy Society will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Regional Library, 44 North Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri. Guest speaker will be Sue Vogelsanger, who writes a weekly column for The Banner Press in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Riverside Regional Library to hold book sale

The Riverside Regional Library, 1997 East Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, will host its fall book sale Thursday through Saturday. A preview sale for Friends of the Library will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. If your are not a "friend," you may join at the door. The sale will continue 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Parks Department to host Halloween class

A Halloween Class will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the 4H Exhibit Hall, 410 Kiwanis Drive. The class will include pumpkin painting, snacks, crafts and more. For more information, call (573) 339-6340 or register at cityofcape.org/recreation.

Assembly of God to hold fish fry in Scott City

The Scott City Assembly of God Church, 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City, will hold a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The meal will include potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies and beverages. Cost is $8.50 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6 to 11 and free to children 5 and younger.

Fish fry and chicken dinner at Jackson KofC

A fish fry and chicken dinner will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, 3305 North High St. in Jackson. All active military, veterans and first responders are invited at no charge. The general public also is invited to attend. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free to ages 5 and younger.

Horseshoes 4 'everday' Heroes on Saturday

The fourth annual Horseshoes 4 "everyday" Heroes tournament will be held noon to 4 p.m. at the Al Friga farm, County Rd. 248. Cost is $25 per person, which includes cooler cup and four beverage tickets. All proceeds benefit the Retired Senior Volunteer Program/Volunteer Intergenerational Center. For more information, contact Tina Dohogne-Nations at (573) 335-7555 or Christy McClain (573) 887-3664 or email rsvpic@sbcglobal.net,

Immanuel Lutheran School dinner, auction

The Perryville Immanuel Lutheran School/Youth Dinner Auction will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Perryville American Legion Hall, 98 Grand Avenue in Perryville, Missouri. Appetizers will be followed by a dinner that will feature choice of steak or pork chops. Doors open at 4 p.m. Cost is $40. Tickets are available at the church and school offices.