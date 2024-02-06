GT - Awards art

Art winners from Cape Girardeau at the recent Women's Club Art Show held in Paducah, Kentucky.
Adult art: Anita Dickerson (first, pastel), Marty Riley (second, pastel), Brenda S. Seyer (second, mixed media)
Student art: Jaeda Baldwin (first, grades 3-5), Kateryna Elefson (third, grades 3-5), Megan Brown (first, grades K-2), Riya Baldwin (third, K-2)
