December 14, 2019

GT - Adopt Wyatt 12-15-19

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary This good-natured guy is Wyatt. He is 5 years old and gets along well with people and pets. He is missing a hind leg, but it doesn't slow him down. All he needs is a loving home. He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823...