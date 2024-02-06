GT - Adopt Winston 12-22-19

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Winston is a 4-year-old birddog mix. He is good natured and a graduate of puppies 4 parole, so he has a little training! He is in need of a loving forever home! He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.
