This week we would like to introduce Nixon. He is a small, loyal, 9-year-old Beagle who is currently away for training in a program called Puppies 4 Parole. He is looking for a home with a person to keep him company all day and without large dogs. Please stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting our howling hound. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day from 8 to noon at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary