Growing up milking cows

When we went to milk a certain cow, we'd carry our milk stool, milk bucket and a pair of hobbles over to the cow. We'd set the stool down and bucket and put the hobbles on. The hobbles were metal and fit over the cow's leg just above her back knee joint. We'd sit down on the milk stool, put the metal milk bucket under the cow's bag and go to milking. Always milked from the right side.

The milk stool was about 16 inches tall and made from 2-by-8s. Two legs and a seat about 12 to 14 inches wide. Dad at times made some with a flat top that was 8 inches wide by 14 inches long but with a single round leg from an old piece of fence post. I've always been going to make some as useful yard art and just haven't done it. Milking was never never never my favorite chore. But it had to be done. All four of us would milk at the same time. Mom was the fastest and then Dad and then us boys. Mom would milk three while Dad did like two and us boys one. So us boys would milk two or three, Mom would milk four or five and Dad four or so.

There was some fun times. The cats would always be there so we'd squirt milk into their mouths. They'd sit up and drink milk. In the summer there were always flies, so the cows would be flopping their tails. Sometimes there was manure on the tails. No fun. Sometimes the cows would fight with the hobbles because of the flies. Sometimes Dad would spray the cows down to combat the flies.

Once we were done milking then we all carried the milk to the house. Usually Dad would run most of it through a separator which separated the cream from the milk. Most of the separated milk went to the pig pen to feed the hogs. The cream went into the ice box. Some of the milk Mom would put in a pasteurizer which heated the milk to close to boiling and then she would cool the milk down and into the ice box. Twice a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That included milking before school, grade school and high school.

All four of us kids knew how to work, and we all ended up with a good work ethic. All four of us ended up being either valedictorian or salutatorian. I wouldn't trade my upbringing with anyone, no matter how rich they may be.