Growing up milking cows

Mom and Dad had a small place North of Arthur, Nebraska, in the heart of the Sandhills of Nebraska. Dad's place wasn't quite big enough to make a living by ranching cattle, so they supplemented their income by milking cows. They would sell the milk and cream locally as well as haul cream to a market in North Platte.
I don't remember when I started to milk cows growing up, so I'm assuming I started when I was 5 or 6 or close to that. So from that point on Mom and Dad and Mick and I milked cows morning and night. Dad didn't have a milking machine, so all the cows were milked by hand.
Dad had a good-sized barn for times back then with it being probably 50 by 50 feet. It was a pole barn with a flat roof. At first the roof consisted of a cross hatch pattern of 2-by-4s and then covered with rushes from some of the lakes in the Sandhills. When it rained, it rained inside. When it snowed, the rushes kept the snow off until it melted and then it dripped all over inside.
The barn was big enough that all of the milk cows could go in at once. Most of the time we milked from 12 to 15 milk cows. All the cows were mostly Jersey cows with maybe a little Brown Swiss mixed in. Dad liked the Jersey cows because they had a great disposition, were easy to hand milk and gave milk that was loaded with cream.
When we went to milk a certain cow, we'd carry our milk stool, milk bucket and a pair of hobbles over to the cow. We'd set the stool down and bucket and put the hobbles on. The hobbles were metal and fit over the cow's leg just above her back knee joint. We'd sit down on the milk stool, put the metal milk bucket under the cow's bag and go to milking. Always milked from the right side.
The milk stool was about 16 inches tall and made from 2-by-8s. Two legs and a seat about 12 to 14 inches wide. Dad at times made some with a flat top that was 8 inches wide by 14 inches long but with a single round leg from an old piece of fence post. I've always been going to make some as useful yard art and just haven't done it. Milking was never never never my favorite chore. But it had to be done. All four of us would milk at the same time. Mom was the fastest and then Dad and then us boys. Mom would milk three while Dad did like two and us boys one. So us boys would milk two or three, Mom would milk four or five and Dad four or so.
There was some fun times. The cats would always be there so we'd squirt milk into their mouths. They'd sit up and drink milk. In the summer there were always flies, so the cows would be flopping their tails. Sometimes there was manure on the tails. No fun. Sometimes the cows would fight with the hobbles because of the flies. Sometimes Dad would spray the cows down to combat the flies.
Once we were done milking then we all carried the milk to the house. Usually Dad would run most of it through a separator which separated the cream from the milk. Most of the separated milk went to the pig pen to feed the hogs. The cream went into the ice box. Some of the milk Mom would put in a pasteurizer which heated the milk to close to boiling and then she would cool the milk down and into the ice box. Twice a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That included milking before school, grade school and high school.
All four of us kids knew how to work, and we all ended up with a good work ethic. All four of us ended up being either valedictorian or salutatorian. I wouldn't trade my upbringing with anyone, no matter how rich they may be.
