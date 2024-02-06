Growing citrus indoors takes patience, pays off handsomely

When Heather Rhoades bought her first indoor orange tree nearly 20 years ago, she had to order it from a specialty online retailer. Now, it's not uncommon to find citrus trees at local gardening centers or big box stores, said Rhoades, owner of Gardening Know How, an online resource based in Bedford, Ohio.

Interest in growing edibles and diverse plants has helped make citrus trees more popular and available, Rhoades said. Would-be growers can find a variety of lemon, lime and orange trees from which to choose.

"It's easier for people to get a hold of citrus trees and they're more willing to try to grow them," she said.

"Try" might be the operative word, added Missy Henriksen of the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Growing citrus takes patience.

The trend toward bringing citrus and other tropical plants indoors began with commercial spaces but has been gaining traction among homeowners as well, she said.

This November 2017 photo provided by Heather Rhoades shows a Myer lemon tree growing inside a home in Bedford, Ohio. (Heather Rhoades via AP)

"Interior landscaping is growing in popularity, and the use of tropical plants and citrus trees originates with the growing desire of homeowners to create beautiful 'interiorscapes' that are more exotic and dramatic than your typical houseplants," she said.

Dwarf fruit varieties, such as the calamondin orange, Tahitian orange, tangerine, kumquat, Meyer lemon and Kaffir lime are the best choices for growing indoors.

"Keep in mind, however, citrus trees are not for everyone," Henriksen said. "They're best suited for homeowners who are willing to devote the time and attention these plants need to thrive, or who can hire a landscape professional to regularly tend to their plants."