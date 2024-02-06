Growing aids in the garden

We have had some funny weather so far this spring. We had a cold spring with nighttime temps down in the upper 40s and low 50s. Then it turned off hot with night temps up around 70 and daytimes in the 80s. Hot for sure. We were close to putting our shade cloths on our high tunnels to cut down on how hot they were getting. I think we'll hold off a bit more, maybe a couple weeks. Night temps down in the 50s again.

We've had bugs eating the leaves on our eggplant. Not sure exactly what. Perfectly round holes in the leaves. Marge dusted them with seven, and must have worked. We do have aphids on some of our tomatoes. We had ants in the high tunnels this spring, so figured we'd have aphids. Normally if one has ants, then there will be aphids. My plans are to just watch them. If they get bad, I'll spray with, probably, Malathion.

Check your cabbage plant or Brussels sprouts for worms. With the warmer temps, they will start chewing. Easy solution is Bt. I buy Bt in two forms: one is a powder, Dipel Dust, that we just sprinkle on the cabbage, and the other is a powder I mix with water and spray on them. I also spray Bt on my tomatoes to get rid of tomato horn worms. They are voracious eaters and can strip a tomato plant in a day or two. The worst part is they eat the top leaves which virtually stop your tomato plant from producing more tomatoes. First couple weeks in June is when the tomato worms usually show up.

If you got your potatoes out early, you may need to check them for potato bugs. Was talking to my cousin in Oklahoma, and he said they had a good crop of potato bugs. Just keep an eye on them. We bought a small bag of miniature potatoes, and because they were sprouting we planted them. It looks like every one of them has come up. It will be interesting to see what comes of this. As a boy Dad would take an old coffee can and add some kerosene and send us out to pick potato bugs. Picked many a potato bug. Dad had a duster that he used. Not sure what chemical.