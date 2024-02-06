By Paul Schnare

The other evening I was sitting at my desk in my study at home. I looked up at the wall and saw a picture of myself and my granddaughter Kelsi. It was published in this newspaper about 20 years ago. I was holding her, and we were intently looking at a pine cone. She seemed mesmerized.

Now that I am thinking about that picture, I realize it was an omen of sorts. Kelsi is now in her senior year at Southeast Missouri State University and doing an internship with me at Sunny Hill. Her topic is "How do parents and children interact while gardening."

As part of this internship, Kelsi is conducting a program called First Saturday Kids. On the first Saturday of every month children are invited to Sunny Hill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kelsi gives the children a short talk about a specific gardening project, then each child is given a project, the results of which are taken home. There the children can watch the plant project grow in their own home or backyard.

The purpose of this internship is to develop methods of gardening that encourage parents to work/play with their children at home. For example, when starting a traditional garden, the soil must be tilled. This process develops a work ethic for kids. At the same time, parents can explain to their kids why the soil is important. It provides support for growing plants by growing roots. Soil also is a source of water and nutrients for those growing plants.

I can remember the first time I asked Kelsi to help me till the garden. She was all excited, until she stepped on the tilled soil in her bare feet. It was comical to watch as she was trying to walk on her tiptoes. She didn't like it at all. Thankfully she got over that.