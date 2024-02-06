Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

NEW YORK -- A high-profile coalition of educators, activists and philanthropists -- including the American Federation of Teachers, the NAACP and the charity World Central Kitchen -- is urging Congress to extend and expand emergency provisions that allow school districts nationwide to feed millions of children during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are urging you to rapidly pass legislation to address the nation's hunger crisis," the group writes in a letter. "This is a national humanitarian crisis that requires immediate action and innovation across several fronts."

The July 6 letter is addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy. It was given to The Associated Press on Thursday in an attempt to apply pressure on lawmakers for action on the HEROES Act.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which represents 1.7 million school employees, told the AP she and the signatories are hoping for immediate help and a long-term, structural rethinking of food in America.

"In a terrible pandemic with terrible unemployment, with terrible food insecurity, why are we not doing more?" she asked. "It really is re-imagining our public assets, our public institutions, to be a real safety net for people."

Another signatory, chef Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, which has distributed 35 million meals since the pandemic began, said: "We need to go bold. If we don't go bold now, when?"

The pandemic has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. It has closed schools and businesses and devastated the economy, costing tens of millions of people their jobs. President Donald Trump has pushed for schools to reopen -- even threatening to withhold federal funds from districts that remain closed -- despite health officials' concerns about spreading the deadly virus.

During the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a series of waivers to make it easier for schools and community organizations to serve free meals through federal nutrition programs. These waivers have allowed for a variety of innovative strategies, such as drive-through pick-up of children's meals by adults, lifting area eligibility rules to reach more families and distributing multiple days' worth of meals at once.

The group is pushing the Republican-led Senate and Trump to adopt the HEROES Act, which extends unemployment benefits to some workers and expands the rules under which school districts can distribute food during emergencies. The measure has already been passed by the Democratic-led House.