Ground beef recipes quick to prepare

School is back into full swing for many families and that means busy schedules and supper on the run. My niece has two children involved in sports and many after school activities. I talk to her almost every day and it sure brings back memories of our busy days with children in school and after-school activities. She does a great job meal prepping and weekend cooking for the week, and I am so proud of her for cooking for her family and teaching them to cook as well.
Today I am sharing ground beef recipes that can be prepared and reheated as needed. Part of meal prep cooking is to brown ground beef in large batches and freeze in individual bags. It makes putting a recipe together a little faster when the meat is already browned and ready to go. Enjoy!
Set aside 1/2 cup bacon for topping. Combine remaining bacon, ground beef, cheese, eggs, crumbs, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl; set aside. Mix together catsup, hot sauce and mustard; set aside 3 tablespoons of mixture. Add remaining catsup mixture to beef mixture; blend well. Press into an ungreased 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan; spread reserved catsup mixture over top and sprinkle with reserved bacon. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes, until done. Remove from oven; let stand five to 10 minutes before slicing. Serves six to eight.
Combine beef, onion, salt and pepper in a skillet; cook over medium heat until beef is browned and onion is tender. Drain; set aside. Mix rice, soups, water and soy sauce together; stir in beef mixture.
Spoon into a lightly greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan; bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serves four to six.
In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Cook onions, carrots and salt in oil 5 to 8 minutes or until softened. Add beef; cook 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned.
Stir in tomato paste and tomatoes. Stir in broth, pepper flakes and Italian seasoning; heat to simmering. Break pasta in half, then thoroughly rinse under cold water. Tuck pasta into simmering liquid, covering completely. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until pasta is soft and sauce is reduced slightly.
Top with Parmesan cheese and basil.
Cook ground beef, onion and green pepper in a skillet over medium heat until beef is browned; drain. Stir in tomato sauce and seasonings. Cook and stir until heated through, about 3 minutes. Spread half of meat mixture in a lightly greased one-quart casserole dish. Top with half each of ziti, ricotta and mozzarella. Repeat layers, ending with mozzarella. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 2.
Brown ground beef in a skillet; drain. Add tomatoes, sauce, green pepper, mushrooms, garlic, salt, sugar and wine or broth; cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.
In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, sour cream, onion and one cup Cheddar cheese; set aside.
In an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan, layer half the beef mixture, half the noodles and half the cheese mixture; repeat layers. Top with remaining Cheddar cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.
Have you ever heard of an unstuffed cabbage casserole? What about a stuffed cabbage casserole? This recipe is a combination of the two to come up with "Unstuffed" Stuffed Cabbage Casserole. It's packed with those cabbage flavors you love, but it's also made with a fuss-free weeknight dinner in mind. We know things can get hectic, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite flavors because of time constraints. Now, with our "Unstuffed" Stuffed Cabbage Casserole, you don't have to.
In a soup pot over high heat, bring 1-inch of water to a boil. Place cabbage in water, cored-side down. Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and steam 20 minutes or until cabbage leaves pull apart easily. Drain, then chop roughly; set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion 5 to 7 minutes or until browned. Add the 15-ounce can tomato sauce, the tomato paste, lemon juice, brown sugar, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and rice; mix well. Stir in cabbage, then place in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Place remaining tomato sauce over top, then cover with aluminum foil.
Bake 30 minutes, uncover, and continue baking 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through.
Combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup cheese; spread in a 2-quart casserole dish sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.
Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat; add beef and onion. Cook until beef is no longer pink, crumbling beef as it cooks; drain.
Stir in rice, broth, and onion soup mix. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until rice is tender.
Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Cover; let stand about 2 minutes or until melted.
In a large bowl, combine onion, garlic, thyme and one cup cheese. Crumble beef over top and mix well. Form into 6 oval-shaped patties.
In a large skillet, cook patties over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes per side, to desired doneness. Meanwhile, prepare toast according to package directions. Drain patties; set aside and keep warm.
Add remaining ingredients to the skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Return burgers to skillet; turn to coat. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Serve burgers on toast. Makes 6 servings.
There's nothing homier or more welcoming than a hearty casserole at the end of a busy day. My Family's Favorite Casserole is a different one that's even better the day after, if there's any left.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta just until tender; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, brown beef over medium-high heat; drain off excess liquid.
Combine all ingredients in a 2-quart casserole dish and bake, covered, for 30 minutes.
Uncover and bake 30 additional minutes, or until top is light golden and crunchy.
Brown ground beef and onion together in a large skillet over medium heat; drain. Stir in soup and chili powder. Spread in an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan; top with corn chips. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven; sprinkle with cheese. Bake for an additional 5 minutes, until cheese melts. Serves 6 to 8.
Everyone at the table will be pleased to find creamy, beefy goodness underneath a layer of crispy potato tots!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook beef, onion, salt, and pepper until meat is browned. Add peas and stir. Add soup, milk, sour cream, and 1 cup of cheese; stir to combine.
Place half the potato tots in baking dish, top with meat mixture, then remaining potato tops. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Bake 25 to 35 minutes, or until the potato tots are cooked through and golden.
Combine ground beef, bread crumbs and egg; form into one-inch balls. Brown in a skillet over medium heat, adding oil if desired; drain.
Place meatballs in a slow cooker and set aside.
In a small saucepan, cover celery, green pepper and carrots with a little water. Cook until tender; add to slow cooker with remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low setting for 3 to 4 hours. Serves 8.
This homestyle Easy Beefy Casserole will satisfy the hungriest of appetites. Packed with beef, veggies and potatoes with a creamy cheese sauce, it literally shouts "stick-to-your-ribs" goodness.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Brown ground beef and salt in a skillet over medium heat, stirring until meat crumbles and is no longer pink; drain. Spoon ground beef into a sprayed 2-1/2-quart shallow baking dish. Layer frozen vegetables, soup and cheese over ground beef. Top with frozen potatoes.
Bake 30 minutes or until potatoes are golden.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Saute green pepper, onion and garlic until tender; drain. Transfer to a bowl; stir in spaghetti sauce and browned beef.
In skillet, layer 1/3 of sauce mixture, half the lasagna noodles, half the cottage cheese, 2 slices of mozzarella and half the Parmesan. Repeat layers. Top with remaining sauce, making sure to cover all noodles. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes before uncovering and serving. Serves 4.
Garnish: finely diced red onion, diced jalapeÃ±o peppers
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Crumble bacon, remove to a plate and set aside, reserving drippings in skillet. Brown beef, onion and garlic in skillet; drain. Stir in seasonings. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste and water to beef mixture. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 20 minutes, until thickened.
To serve, place a handful of chips in individual bowls. Spoon beef mixture and bacon over chips; sprinkle with cheese. Garnish with onion and jalapeÃ±o. Serves 6 to 8.
Garnish: shredded Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sour cream
Place beef in a slow cooker. Stir in beans, enchilada sauce, seasoning mix and salsa. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 to 6 hours.
To serve, fill each bun with 1/3 cup beef mixture, garnish as desired.
Makes 25 sandwiches.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
