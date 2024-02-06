Ground beef recipes quick to prepare

School is back into full swing for many families and that means busy schedules and supper on the run. My niece has two children involved in sports and many after school activities. I talk to her almost every day and it sure brings back memories of our busy days with children in school and after-school activities. She does a great job meal prepping and weekend cooking for the week, and I am so proud of her for cooking for her family and teaching them to cook as well.

Today I am sharing ground beef recipes that can be prepared and reheated as needed. Part of meal prep cooking is to brown ground beef in large batches and freeze in individual bags. It makes putting a recipe together a little faster when the meat is already browned and ready to go. Enjoy!

Cheesy Beef and Bacon Burger Meatloaf

1 pound bacon, crisply cooked, crumbled and divided

1-1/2 pounds ground beef sirloin

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup bread crumbs

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup catsup

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Set aside 1/2 cup bacon for topping. Combine remaining bacon, ground beef, cheese, eggs, crumbs, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper in a large bowl; set aside. Mix together catsup, hot sauce and mustard; set aside 3 tablespoons of mixture. Add remaining catsup mixture to beef mixture; blend well. Press into an ungreased 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan; spread reserved catsup mixture over top and sprinkle with reserved bacon. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes, until done. Remove from oven; let stand five to 10 minutes before slicing. Serves six to eight.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C28F55D3C113816B85257848006678CA

Easy Oriental Beef and Rice

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup instant rice, uncooked

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 cup warm water

1/4 cup soy sauce

Combine beef, onion, salt and pepper in a skillet; cook over medium heat until beef is browned and onion is tender. Drain; set aside. Mix rice, soups, water and soy sauce together; stir in beef mixture.

Spoon into a lightly greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan; bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serves four to six.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/5362195CA86A72EA85257845005E7E0A

One-Pot Pasta Bolognese

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions, diced (about 3 cups)

2 carrots, diced (about 1 cup)

1 teaspoon salt

1 pound lean ground beef

1/4 cup canned tomato paste

1 can (28 ounce) fire roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 carton (32 ounce) beef broth

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 pound uncooked spaghetti

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Cook onions, carrots and salt in oil 5 to 8 minutes or until softened. Add beef; cook 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned.

Stir in tomato paste and tomatoes. Stir in broth, pepper flakes and Italian seasoning; heat to simmering. Break pasta in half, then thoroughly rinse under cold water. Tuck pasta into simmering liquid, covering completely. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until pasta is soft and sauce is reduced slightly.

Top with Parmesan cheese and basil.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/one-pot-pasta-bolognese/ac0d82a9-6ef5-47d0-937c-f3925e68535f

Ziti Lasagna

1/2 pound ground beef

2-1/2 tablespoons onion, chopped

2-1/2 tablespoons green pepper, chopped

2/3 cup tomato sauce

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1-1/3 cups ziti pasta, cooked and divided

1/2 cup ricotta cheese, divided

2/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Cook ground beef, onion and green pepper in a skillet over medium heat until beef is browned; drain. Stir in tomato sauce and seasonings. Cook and stir until heated through, about 3 minutes. Spread half of meat mixture in a lightly greased one-quart casserole dish. Top with half each of ziti, ricotta and mozzarella. Repeat layers, ending with mozzarella. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 2.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/008CB7391D5D657A85257848006756B8

'Gourmet' Beef and Noodle Casserole

1 pound lean ground beef

14-1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes

8-ounce can tomato sauce

1/2 cup green pepper, chopped

4-ounce can sliced mushrooms, drained

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 cup burgundy wine or beef broth

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup onion, chopped

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

8-ounce package wide egg noodles, cooked

Brown ground beef in a skillet; drain. Add tomatoes, sauce, green pepper, mushrooms, garlic, salt, sugar and wine or broth; cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, sour cream, onion and one cup Cheddar cheese; set aside.

In an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan, layer half the beef mixture, half the noodles and half the cheese mixture; repeat layers. Top with remaining Cheddar cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/EA03546A4A67E3D785257845005E4B6A

'Unstuffed' Stuffed Cabbage Casserole

Have you ever heard of an unstuffed cabbage casserole? What about a stuffed cabbage casserole? This recipe is a combination of the two to come up with "Unstuffed" Stuffed Cabbage Casserole. It's packed with those cabbage flavors you love, but it's also made with a fuss-free weeknight dinner in mind. We know things can get hectic, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice your favorite flavors because of time constraints. Now, with our "Unstuffed" Stuffed Cabbage Casserole, you don't have to.

1 small cabbage, cored

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 (15-ounce) can plus 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, divided

1 teaspoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 cup cooked rice

In a soup pot over high heat, bring 1-inch of water to a boil. Place cabbage in water, cored-side down. Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and steam 20 minutes or until cabbage leaves pull apart easily. Drain, then chop roughly; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion 5 to 7 minutes or until browned. Add the 15-ounce can tomato sauce, the tomato paste, lemon juice, brown sugar, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and rice; mix well. Stir in cabbage, then place in a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Place remaining tomato sauce over top, then cover with aluminum foil.

Bake 30 minutes, uncover, and continue baking 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through.

Source: www.everydaydiabeticrecipes.com/Casseroles/Unstuffed-Stuffed-Cabbage-Casserole

Down-Home Taco Casserole

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

1 (10-3/4 ounce) can tomato soup

1 cup salsa

1/2 cup milk

1 (8-1/2 ounce) can peas and carrots, drained

7 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch squares

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

Combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup cheese; spread in a 2-quart casserole dish sprayed with non-stick vegetable spray. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C5A21E1FC87176FE852578D200491C04

One-Pot French Onion Soup Rice Skillet

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 cup uncooked regular long-grain white rice

2 1/2 cups beef-flavored broth (from 32-ounce carton)

1 package (1 ounce) onion soup mix

1/2 cup grated GruyÃ¨re cheese

Heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat; add beef and onion. Cook until beef is no longer pink, crumbling beef as it cooks; drain.

Stir in rice, broth, and onion soup mix. Heat to boiling; reduce heat to simmering. Cover and cook about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, until rice is tender.

Remove from heat; stir in cheese. Cover; let stand about 2 minutes or until melted.

Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/one-pot-french-onion-soup-rice-skillet/ce842217-3de8-41c3-85c0-a34f584eed6a

Open Faced Lone Star Burgers

1/4 cup onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1-1/2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese, divided

1-1/2 pounds ground beef

6 slices frozen garlic Texas toast

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon steak sauce

In a large bowl, combine onion, garlic, thyme and one cup cheese. Crumble beef over top and mix well. Form into 6 oval-shaped patties.

In a large skillet, cook patties over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes per side, to desired doneness. Meanwhile, prepare toast according to package directions. Drain patties; set aside and keep warm.

Add remaining ingredients to the skillet. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Return burgers to skillet; turn to coat. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Serve burgers on toast. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/84AF6AC820522D82852579180063FE8F