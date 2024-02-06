Grilling: A rare medium done well

This week, I started thinking about what we can grill outdoors and maybe a couple of side dishes to accompany the entree. Then I saw a few dessert ideas that I couldn't pass up, and even an interesting breakfast coffeecake that I find interesting. In a nutshell, this column today is a little of this and a little bit of that all put together to challenge you to try them all.
The crunchy slaw recipe is one of our son's favorites, but this recipe calls for using the seasoning packets in toasting the noodles and almonds, which is different than I usually do. And the caramel pecan delight pie looks really good, so you'll want to be sure to go online to read all the way to the end. There's more there that you won't want to miss.
These Ultimate Pork Chops are so tender and juicy you can almost cut them with a butter knife. Pork chops brined overnight in water, sugar and salt, then rubbed in a mixture of paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, dry mustard, pepper and chili powder and grilled to perfection. These are seriously delicious and everyone raves about these delicious grilled pork chops. Be sure to allow plenty of time to brine the chops when you make your plans to serve these.
Rub:
In a large pan, combine salt, sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until sugar and salt are dissolved. Remove from heat. Add ice to cool brine to room temperature.
Place pork chops in a gallon sized resealable plastic bag; add cooled brine. Seal bag. Refrigerate 8 to 12 hours.
Remove pork chops from brine. Rinse and pat dry.
Combine ingredients for rub. Sprinkle on both sides of pork chops.
Prepare grill and cook pork chops until they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
This dish can be served as a side topped with sour cream or as a dip with scoops-style tortilla chips. Either way it will be a new crowd pleaser.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 7-inch-by11-inch casserole dish with non-stick spray.
Puree undrained pintos in a food processor. Set aside.
Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Lower heat to medium and add onions and garlic to the bacon drippings. Cook over medium heat until onions are tender-crisp, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Stir in pureed and whole beans, white and golden hominy, chiles, half the bacon, 1/2 cup of the cheese, lime juice, chile powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and 1 tablespoon of the cilantro. Add salt to taste.
Transfer to prepared baking dish. Top with remaining cheese and bacon.
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until bubbling. Top with remaining chopped cilantro before serving.
Enjoyed this with scoop style tortilla chips or offer sour cream, taco sauce, and green salsa and everyone chose their favorite toppings.
This is a delicious coffeecake that has a crunchy cereal topping. You might like to add a simple powdered sugar glaze for looks and a little touch of sweetness.
Topping:
In a bowl, combine egg, butter and milk. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; stir into batter. Add bran flakes. Spread into a greased 8-inch round ovenproof skillet or 8-inch baking pan. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over batter.
Bake at 375 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Serve warm.
This recipe calls for a little spice, so the Cajun seasoning works well with the corn, but any spice blend works.
Combine butter and Cajun seasoning until well blended. Place each ear of corn on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Spread butter mixture over each ear. Wrap foil tightly around corn.
Place ears in a 6-quart slow cooker; add water. Cook, covered, on high until corn is tender, 4-6 hours.
Enjoy all of the flavor and comfort of this classic Southern dish in a casserole that can be served family-style and comes together in just one hour. Fancy enough for company, but easy enough to pull off on any old Saturday, this Shrimp and Grits Casserole earned rave reviews in our Test Kitchen. The best part of this comforting casserole is the savory pan sauce, or "shrimp gravy." The recipe makes more than enough for everyone, so serve it on the side in a gravy boat and let guests help themselves.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring milk and 2 cups of the heavy cream to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Stir in grits and butter; let mixture return to a boil, whisking often. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking constantly, until grits are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in egg, cheese, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish. Cover; bake until mixture is set, 35 to 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in pan. Add onion and bell pepper to pan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add shrimp; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp are pink, about 3 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 minutes. Stir in broth, parsley, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and remaining 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Spoon shrimp mixture over baked grits casserole using a slotted spoon; sprinkle with scallions and cooked bacon. Pour shrimp gravy from pan into a serving bowl; serve alongside casserole.
Whisk together eggs, margarine, brown sugar, vanilla and mashed up bananas in a large bowl. Add flour, baking powder, salt, soda, and cinnamon and mix well with spoon. Fold in strawberries, blueberries, and nuts. Do not over mix. Put baking cups in muffin tin and fill 1/2 to 3/4 full. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 20 minutes until brown on top. Makes about 1 1/2 dozen muffins.
Note: I always use the paper baking cups with these muffins because they tend to stick.
These key lime bars combine the taste of the classic pie with a blondie batter and cream cheese frosting. You can make a thicker crust if desired.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides. Combine 1 cup cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup melted butter and 3 tablespoons brown sugar; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
For blondie layer: In a large bowl, cream softened butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, egg white, lime juice and zest. In a small bowl, mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, mixing well.
Spread over crust. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes (do not overbake). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
For streusel, combine the remaining 1/3 cup cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt, along with the vanilla and cinnamon, until crumbly. Reserve 1/2 cup for topping.
In a large bowl, combine all frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup streusel. Spread over bars. Sprinkle with reserved topping. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before cutting. Lifting with the parchment, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If desired, garnish with sliced Key limes.
There are countless views on pimiento cheese perfection. It can be a smooth and spreadable version sandwiched between two slices of white bread. It can be chunky, spiked with hot sauce and cayenne pepper, and stuffed into celery sticks. It can be made with extra mayonnaise for a creamy cracker topper. The list goes on and on. We found that, apart from the fundamental ingredients (cheese, pimientos, and mayo), the best pimiento cheese is the one you grew up eating. However you enjoy it, two things are essential: First, hand shred the cheese--some finely, some coarsely--for the best texture (a food processor will get the job done, but don't cheat with the pre-grated stuff). Second, pick jarred pimientos that are diced, not sliced. This classic recipe works as a dip, spread, or all by itself. Use on your favorite BLT sandwich in place of mayonnaise for a delicious BLT sandwich.
Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, onion, and cayenne in a large bowl.
Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the refrigerator up to 1 week.
Topping:
In a bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Add the milk, butter, egg and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes or until well blended.
Pour into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with blueberries. In a bowl, combine sugar and flour; add butter. Toss with a fork until crumbly; sprinkle over blueberries. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until lightly browned.
This Crunchy Asian Ramen Salad is an old, family favorite and is made with beef ramen noodles, coleslaw, sliced almonds, green onions and mixed together with a delicious sweet and sour dressing. Baking the crunchy ingredients is key to the success of this recipe. This salad does not keep well as leftovers, so only dress what you will need at one serving time.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Open packages of Ramen noodles. Put aside all the seasoning packets (we'll be using those soon).
Crunch up the noodles into bite size pieces and place into medium sized bowl. Toss in sliced almonds and combine. Mix together the melted butter with 2 packets of the Ramen noodle seasoning mix. Pour over Ramen noodles and almonds and stir well, making sure the noodles and almonds are thoroughly coated. Spread onto a baking sheet and bake for about 10-12 minutes (until golden brown). Note: You could also gently toast the ramen noodles and almonds in a large skillet. Remove from oven and cool.
If coleslaw is larger pieces, place coleslaw mix in food processor (small batches at a time), and chop up coleslaw into smaller pieces. About 3-4 short pulses should do it.
Put coleslaw mix in a large bowl and add your chopped green onions. Once noodles and almonds are cool, add those to the bowl as well and give it all a good mix.
For the dressing, whisk together the sugar, oil, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar and the remaining packet of Ramen noodle seasoning. Pour over coleslaw mix and stir well. Serve immediately.
This cool and creamy pie is a perfect summer dessert.
In a skillet, lightly brown the pecans and coconut in the butter. Set aside to cool.
With an electric mixer, blend the cream cheese, condensed milk and cool whip.
Divide evenly between two pie crusts. Top each pie with the pecan and coconut mixture
Drizzle the entire jar of caramel topping over the tops of both pies. Refrigerate or freeze for at least 3 to 4 hours. The pies cut best if they are frozen. Top with extra cool whip if desired. Makes 2 pies.
Prepare and bake cornbread according to package directions; set aside to cool. Crumble large pieces of cornbread into a large serving bowl. Add beans, corn, onion, tomatoes, celery, 1/4 cup bacon bits and 1-1/2 cups cheese. Toss well; set aside.
In another bowl, mix sour cream and salad dressing together; drizzle over cornbread mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle with remaining bacon bits and cheese. Serves 10.
These best ever Carmelitas combine oatmeal bars with a thick layer of milk chocolate and creamy caramel.
You'll be using a 9 x 9-inch baking pan.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 x 9-inch baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.
Unwrap the caramels and add them along with the heavy cream to a small saucepan over medium low heat. Stir until completely smooth and then set aside to slightly cool and thicken.
In a large bowl, mix the softened/partially melted butter, brown sugar, flour, oats, baking soda, vanilla extract, and salt. Divide the mixture in half and press 1 half of it into the prepared 9 x 9-inch pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes, then remove. Sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the crust. Pour the melted and slightly cooled caramel over the chocolate chips.
Crumble the rest of the oatmeal mixture over caramel and then bake for another 13-18 minutes until the top layer is lightly browned.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool at room temperature for at least 1 hour before cutting into the bars. Best enjoyed within 2 to 4 days (store in an airtight container).
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
