Grilling: A rare medium done well

This week, I started thinking about what we can grill outdoors and maybe a couple of side dishes to accompany the entree. Then I saw a few dessert ideas that I couldn't pass up, and even an interesting breakfast coffeecake that I find interesting. In a nutshell, this column today is a little of this and a little bit of that all put together to challenge you to try them all.

The crunchy slaw recipe is one of our son's favorites, but this recipe calls for using the seasoning packets in toasting the noodles and almonds, which is different than I usually do. And the caramel pecan delight pie looks really good, so you'll want to be sure to go online to read all the way to the end. There's more there that you won't want to miss.

Ultimate Pork Chops

These Ultimate Pork Chops are so tender and juicy you can almost cut them with a butter knife. Pork chops brined overnight in water, sugar and salt, then rubbed in a mixture of paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, dry mustard, pepper and chili powder and grilled to perfection. These are seriously delicious and everyone raves about these delicious grilled pork chops. Be sure to allow plenty of time to brine the chops when you make your plans to serve these.

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups water

2 cups ice

4 (1-inch thick) bone-in pork chops

Rub:

3 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground mustard

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

In a large pan, combine salt, sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until sugar and salt are dissolved. Remove from heat. Add ice to cool brine to room temperature.

Place pork chops in a gallon sized resealable plastic bag; add cooled brine. Seal bag. Refrigerate 8 to 12 hours.

Remove pork chops from brine. Rinse and pat dry.

Combine ingredients for rub. Sprinkle on both sides of pork chops.

Prepare grill and cook pork chops until they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees.

Tex-Mex Hominy Pinto Bake

This dish can be served as a side topped with sour cream or as a dip with scoops-style tortilla chips. Either way it will be a new crowd pleaser.

2 (15.5 ounce each) cans pinto beans 1 can undrained; 1 can drained and rinsed

6 strips thick-sliced bacon, diced

1 cup chopped red onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (15.5 ounce) can white, drained and rinsed

1 (15.5 ounce) can golden hominy, drained and rinsed

2 small cans diced green chiles, undrained

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon chile powder

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, divided

Salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 7-inch-by11-inch casserole dish with non-stick spray.

Puree undrained pintos in a food processor. Set aside.

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Lower heat to medium and add onions and garlic to the bacon drippings. Cook over medium heat until onions are tender-crisp, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir in pureed and whole beans, white and golden hominy, chiles, half the bacon, 1/2 cup of the cheese, lime juice, chile powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and 1 tablespoon of the cilantro. Add salt to taste.

Transfer to prepared baking dish. Top with remaining cheese and bacon.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until bubbling. Top with remaining chopped cilantro before serving.

Enjoyed this with scoop style tortilla chips or offer sour cream, taco sauce, and green salsa and everyone chose their favorite toppings.

Delicious Bran Coffee Cake

This is a delicious coffeecake that has a crunchy cereal topping. You might like to add a simple powdered sugar glaze for looks and a little touch of sweetness.

1 large egg, room temperature

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/3 cup whole milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup bran flakes, crushed

Topping:

2 teaspoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/3 cup bran flakes, crushed

In a bowl, combine egg, butter and milk. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt; stir into batter. Add bran flakes. Spread into a greased 8-inch round ovenproof skillet or 8-inch baking pan. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over batter.

Bake at 375 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Serve warm.

Slow-Cooked Cajun Corn

This recipe calls for a little spice, so the Cajun seasoning works well with the corn, but any spice blend works.

4 tablespoons butter, softened

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, or more to taste

4 medium ears sweet corn, husks removed

3/4 cup water

Combine butter and Cajun seasoning until well blended. Place each ear of corn on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Spread butter mixture over each ear. Wrap foil tightly around corn.

Place ears in a 6-quart slow cooker; add water. Cook, covered, on high until corn is tender, 4-6 hours.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Enjoy all of the flavor and comfort of this classic Southern dish in a casserole that can be served family-style and comes together in just one hour. Fancy enough for company, but easy enough to pull off on any old Saturday, this Shrimp and Grits Casserole earned rave reviews in our Test Kitchen. The best part of this comforting casserole is the savory pan sauce, or "shrimp gravy." The recipe makes more than enough for everyone, so serve it on the side in a gravy boat and let guests help themselves.

2 cups whole milk

2 1/4 cups heavy cream, divided

1 cup uncooked quick-cooking grits

1/4 cup butter

1 large egg, lightly beaten

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

5 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper (from 1 small bell pepper)

2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 pound medium peeled, deveined raw shrimp

1/2 cup (4 ounce) dry white wine

1 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup sliced scallions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring milk and 2 cups of the heavy cream to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Stir in grits and butter; let mixture return to a boil, whisking often. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking constantly, until grits are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in egg, cheese, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish. Cover; bake until mixture is set, 35 to 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in pan. Add onion and bell pepper to pan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add shrimp; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp are pink, about 3 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 minutes. Stir in broth, parsley, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and remaining 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Spoon shrimp mixture over baked grits casserole using a slotted spoon; sprinkle with scallions and cooked bacon. Pour shrimp gravy from pan into a serving bowl; serve alongside casserole.

Strawberry, Banana and Blueberry Muffins

2 eggs

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 ripe bananas, mashed

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup fresh strawberries, cut into pieces (could use frozen)

1 cup fresh blueberries (could use frozen) n 1/2 to 3/4 cup pecan pieces

Paper baking cups

Whisk together eggs, margarine, brown sugar, vanilla and mashed up bananas in a large bowl. Add flour, baking powder, salt, soda, and cinnamon and mix well with spoon. Fold in strawberries, blueberries, and nuts. Do not over mix. Put baking cups in muffin tin and fill 1/2 to 3/4 full. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 20 minutes until brown on top. Makes about 1 1/2 dozen muffins.

Note: I always use the paper baking cups with these muffins because they tend to stick.

Key Lime Blondie Bars

These key lime bars combine the taste of the classic pie with a blondie batter and cream cheese frosting. You can make a thicker crust if desired.