Green's Garden: Let that delicious food speak

Sitting on the corner at 2 Main St. in Cape Girardeau is a special place, Green's Garden.

Green's Garden is a family-owned and -operated business, and let me tell you, you can see the care put into every corner of the building.

It feels very much like old-world street vendor carts, with shining bright vegetables displayed beautifully and stacked perfectly. Farther back is a meat counter, and if meat could be called pretty, this was it. Deep red, cut with perfection, stacked up like in a pleasing formation like a counter in a Rockwell painting. There is a section of freshly bagged greens, not a wilted or browned leaf in the bunch, I looked, and kombucha and homemade hot sauce. There is a dairy section, full of milk from cows that are field grazed, and hand-churned sweet cream butter.

Green's Garden makes things to eat with this wonderful food, so my husband ordered the Lunch Steak Plate, and I ordered the Mediterranean Chickpea Salad. Our waters were serve-yourself from the glass jugs scattered around the seating area. Our table had one tiny, perfect purple bloom in a delicate brown bottle that reminded me of a medicine bottle from back in the day. I looked around some more while waiting and found the dried goods bulk area off to the side. Lots of different grains, bags of rice, banana chips, all sorts of bulk items lined up in neat rows and ready to pour out as much as you wanted. I know I missed something special and delicious but that's OK. I'll be back.

I was sitting back down when the food arrived, and the man who brought it out to me set it down gently and pushed it in front of us like the food was something special. And oh, it was! First thoughts: my plate looked like a painting or that food you see on TV that people spend hours styling just right to make you crave it. My salad was beautiful, and I know I've used that word lightly before, but this time I really mean it. This plate was artistic, colorful and every piece placed with care. I think I breathed out an "Oh my goodness," and then I looked over at Seth's plate. His plate was every bit as intentional, well proportioned and neat as mine, and everything looked absolutely delicious.