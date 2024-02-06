Green's Garden Italian beef sandwich is OK-ish, and so are you!

It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Gifts of twinkling lights, sweet treats and cheerful music burst from every nook and cranny as expectations for the holiday season steadily rise.
A couple weeks ago, I began Saturday with a clear agenda. By 9 a.m., I was quickly checking boxes off of my "to-do" list. The air was fresh and crisp, the sun glorious and beckoning. God was clearly smiling down on me, and no one could have convinced me otherwise.
I walked in to one of my favorite coffee shops prepared to sip and write when I discovered — no chairs. They removed the chairs to accommodate the weekend influx of customers. They must do what is best for their business, right? Bummer. I refused to let inconvenience thwart my plan. In a surge of self-discipline, I grabbed my coffee and headed outside, where I planted myself on a nearby bench. Despite the temperature, I found warmth in a blanket of sunshine while an orchestra of sounds captivated me. I had become an unexpected participant in the day's awakening. A smile slowly crossed my lips as a thought occurred, "I see what you did there, God. Community." The day wasn't turning out as expected, it was getting better. His plan is always better than mine.
My moment on the bench led to an impromptu stroll around downtown Cape Girardeau, where I found myself walking the aisles of The Last Mile Liquidator and face to face with one of the friendliest salespeople in town. Not only did I find something I wasn't looking for, but his suggestion of a particular cooking gadget solidified my Thanksgiving menu and resulted in my purchase of gourmet pasta sauce from the shop next door. Sometimes, what we really need shows up when we least expect it. Community.
"Seriously, God?" Surely this was just coincidence and not His perfectly orchestrated divine intervention ... right?
I still needed to write, but my stomach had other priorities and I found myself standing outside Green's Garden restaurant. I loved the Green family's previous location (Spanish Street Farmacy) so much that my failure to visit their new iteration could have been interpreted as a subconscious rebellion of sorts.
Would it feel commercial? Did they lose the charming cozy family feel? I wasn't sure I was ready to let go of the past ... but there I was — grumble, grumble ... ROOARRR!
In I went, where I was immediately enveloped by an atmosphere full of warmth, peace and goodness. The Green family matriarch, Sharla Green, met me with a big smile and warm hug. We spoke for a moment, and I apologized for my trepidation. She shared that the move had not been in their original plan. The Greens faced the doubts, fears and challenges along the way but remained steadfast in their faith. Now, she said, the new space feels even more like "us". I concur. Community.
I ordered the Italian beef sandwich, took a table near a window, and turned my attention to my work. Later, a member of the Green clan set a platter containing my sandwich down in front of me.
Photographers say the eyes (camera) eat first, and mine most certainly did. I was shocked at first bite. I shouldn't have been, as the Greens have built a solid reputation for serving some of the best, high-quality, fresh food around, but the flavors that filled my mouth seemed nothing short of otherworldly. The fresh baked bread is worth savoring all on its own, but loaded with juicy beef and the best giardiniera I've ever experienced, left me at a loss for words.
I immediately wanted to share the little pocket of joy I discovered with the world but thought the better of it. I considered Christmas. Happy images abound that simply aren't true or achievable for everyone. People would enjoy it more if they expected ... less. Expectations can ruin things. Did I want to rob someone of their own Italian beef sandwich heaven moment by building up their expectations? No way.
So, if your plans are changed beyond your control, you are "benched" and forced to take a detour, then somehow find yourself in front of Green's Garden, take that as a sign you are right where you're supposed to be. Then, consider ordering their Italian beef sandwich.
It's OK-ish.
PS. I wish everyone an OK-ish Christmas with a warm reminder, you are each a valuable part of our community right where you are.
